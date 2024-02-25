Edgewood survives Ursuline to win D-II sectional title

Feb. 25—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A physical, hard-fought Division II sectional championship went down to the wire, but Edgewood survived for a 55-47 win over Youngstown Ursuline on Saturday.

The Warriors (20-1), as the third seed in the sectional-district, are scheduled to play No. 15 Aurora at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a district semifinal game at Pennisula High School.

Aurora defeated Lutheran East 51-36 for a sectional championship on Satuday.

"They are fast and can shoot the ball very well," Vencill said. 'They have a very talented girl Sam Stack, who his their leading scorer. They also have many other options that can score the ball.

"They play a very compeititve schedule, and are one of the top teams in the tournament."

Both Edgewood-Ursuline got off to a slow start in Saturday's contest.

Ursuline took a 5-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Edgewood worked hard to take a 14-13 lead at halftime.

"I think both teams were a little excited for the tournament," Warriors coach girls coach Randy Vencill.

Ursuline scored the first basket of the game with 3:31 to go in the first quarter. Both teams pressed hard throughout the game and there were a lot of fouls and turnovers.

Vencill said the Warriors played well once they settled into the game after halftime, but Ursuline still came out and played a strong third quarter.

Ursuline coach LaVell Turnage said he felt the fouls called on his team were over the top.

"We had four girls foul out," he said. "That is not Youngstown Ursuline basketball."

A technical on Turnage with 3.6 seconds to play increased the margin of victory as Avery Vencill hit three of four foul shots, including two for the technical and two for a regular foul.

The game went back and forth during the fourth quarter until the Warriors took control of the tempo and made several steals.

Vencill's squad has been sharing the scoring all season. That helped the Warriors when push came to shove in the final quarter. Two important 3-point shots also set the tone for the stretch run.

"Timely three's by Annie Mae [Johnston]," Vencill said.

Avery Vencill led the Warriors with 19 points, including four 3-pointers.

McKenna Vencill scored 10 points on driving layups and 3-pointers, while Katie McCollister added nine.

Ursuline also had a balanced attack.

Carly Casey ledg the way with 12 points, followed by Lily Scott with nine, and Kennedy Carpenter and Julie Lee eight each.