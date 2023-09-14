How Edgewood football is being put to the test: 'They are frustrated with the losses.'

Back when Scott Fischer was coaching at Park Tudor, a shortage of players and improvising lineups as the season went on was just part of the job.

"We had like 27 kids, so you had depth issues all the of the time," he said from his office at Edgewood, where he has depth issues after just four games in his first season with the Mustangs.

At Park Tudor, a wide receiver might find himself suddenly taking over at right guard one day, and the next game, the left guard could be in a two-point stance in the backfield at running back. Injuries seem to be coming in bunches for Edgewood again, an unfortunate carryover from last year, though the Mustangs are expecting some of the starters back for this week's homecoming game against Class 1A No. 6 South Putnam.

"It's not that dire here, but at the same time, you're trying to be creative in how you can get guys breaks and still get quality reps in practice," Fischer said. "Our strong safety and our bandit play a very similar position, so you cross-train them, stuff like that, to try to create depth that way."

Edgewood’s Corey Holland (64) and Gabe Drew (2) celebrate after a touchdown by Drew during their football game against Mitchell at Edgewood on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Law and order at quarterback

Quarterback has been particularly troublesome for Edgewood. Backup Jaxson Collier was the first to go down, hurting his shoulder playing defense in the first game. Then, starter Grant Coffey went down Week 2 at Washington and mid-game, Fischer was turning the keys over to sophomore running back Michael Law, who had nothing but some emergency QB snaps under his belt at practice that week.

The trip to Cascade, with all the usual parts and pieces around him gone, was a rough debut as a starter. Last week, it got better.

"He's progressed nicely," Fischer said. "He had a really good game against Owen Valley, read the defense pretty well and he got the ball out quick. I don't believe he took a sack, which was a big improvement over Cascade.

"He was a lot more effective passing the ball and he had some good runs and scrambles off it, too. We'll get Collier back this week, but we're not sure yet how much he can hit. It was to his throwing shoulder so we'll still start Michael again."

The learning curve is steep, of course, but Law has played a lot of football for a lot of years, and so Fischer is banking on that experience to help guide his instincts as they drill him on proper footwork and technique.

"Also getting him to understand the difference between a quick passing game and intermediate passing game," Fischer said. "We start out with a lot of quicks, which is what we did early on. Catch the ball, look at the grass, figure out where most of your space is, and throw it to that spot.

"We've progressed into a three-step drop. And in a four-progression read, he's good for two and then, let's go try and scramble. He's a smart kid. He's had older brothers who played, so he's watched a lot of football. He's a heady kid and the more reps he gets the more comfortable he'll be."

Edgewood’s Gunner Caswell (25) celebrates after a play during the football game between Edgewood and Mitchell at Edgewood on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Friday night lights

Amidst the three-game skid, several other Edgewood players have been doing well.

The Mustangs expect Evan Dodds and Chris Davis to return to the offensive line, which will be a huge help and give some support to sophomore starting center Carter Hayden, who has been "playing at a really good level for a sophomore," Fischer said. First-year starter Braxton Tanner is also improving.

Another O-lineman, 290-pound senior Corey Holland, is really starting to throw his weight around.

"He's figuring out he can be one of our leaders on the offensive line and dominate his opponent," Fischer said. "He's had a couple good weeks in a row now."

Running back Gabe Drew (317 yards, three touchdowns) should be around 85-90% heading into the game, Fischer hopes. He's seeing his old burst and cut-back ability returning.

Then there's Gunner Caswell, who has rushed 31 times for 86 yards, is No. 3 in tackles (26) and handles all the kicking duties, punting, kickoffs and extra points.

"He's coming around," Fisher said. "He's playing really aggressive at linebacker and running the ball better. He's wearing a lot of hats."

Edgewood head coach Scott Fischer during the football game between Edgewood and Mitchell at Edgewood on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Nine-game plan

Edgewood took a step back in the building process at Cascade as last year's woe-is-me started to slip in, but that changed a week later.

"We got behind the 8-ball and kind of quit on ourselves," Fischer said. "A hurt became an injury. We gave up on each other a little bit. But we bounced back against Owen Valley. We played hard.

"We didn't always play smart, but we played hard the entire game. That part was good. Now, we're working on the game intelligence side of things."

That's been slow coming as players are forced to pick up new positions and have to split reps.

"Where you thought you had depth at the beginning of the season, with two or three guys going down, you're shifting guys all over the place you didn't think you'd have to," Fischer said. "We're working hard on getting them up to game speed.

"As long as they play hard, they can be proud of their effort."

It's a culture, not only within the program but also within the school, that Fischer and the Mustangs are trying to change. He hopes that pride and school spirit will be on display Friday when homecoming takes over and that it stays there as Edgewood heads through a tough four-game stretch of schedule. The goal is to simply make the Mustangs a better team for Week 10 than they were in Week 1, regardless of who is on the field.

"The kids are bought in," Fischer said. "I know they are frustrated with the losses, but the idea is to make themselves after Week 9 a tough out.

"We're getting them to the point where we don't look at the scoreboard. Just play your best play, regroup, make the next play. Play as hard as you can and as smart as you can and see what the score is at the end of 48 minutes."

BLOOMINGTON-AREA STAT LEADERS

PASSING (Player, school, C-A-I-Y, TDs) — Dash King, North 64-103-4-786 (9); Jarrin Alley, South 55-77-2-755 (9); Elijah Anderson, Owen Valley 34-74-2-453 (6); Jonas Hawk, Eastern Greene 30-61-1-354 (2); Michael Law, Edgewood 13-32-4-73 (1); Grant Coffey, Edgewood 3-10-0-53 (0).

RUSHING (Player, school, A-Y, TDs) — James Lewis, Eastern Greene 67-712 (10); Gavin Adams, South 70-371 (5); Kyvan Bandy, Owen Valley 73-371 (3); Gabe Drew, Edgewood 49-317 (3); Kijuan Hayes, North 47-203 (0); Elijah Anderson, Owen Valley 16-135 (1); Dash King, North 44-135 (4); Evan Ferkingstad, Eastern Greene 17-99 (0); Gunner Caswell, Edgewood 31-86 (0); Ben Morrison, South 13-84 (1).

RECEIVING (Player, school C-Y, TDs) — Cole Grupenhoff, North 22-281 (3); Aidan Steinfeldt, North 18-161 (2); Lucas Waldon, South 14-212 (3); D'Andre Black, South 13-237 (4); Tate Bless, North 12-120 (2); Jorian Brooks, North 10-193 (2); Tim Harden, Owen Valley 10-100 (0); Ty McKnight, Eastern Greene 9-109 (0); Peyton Lewis, Eastern Greene 8-103 (1); Christian Couch, Edgewood 8-67 (0).

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IHSAA football: Edgewood being put to the test