Edgewater WR Tyson Carter lands at FIU, despite missing most of last season

Last season, Tyson Carter was gearing himself up for a breakout football season. Entering his junior year as a wide receiver at Edgewater High, he had high expectations, and he was ready to put recruiting coaches on alert. Then he broke his collarbone.

With only about two games worth of film to begin his recruiting resume, Carter was in a rut. It appeared that he would have to wait for his senior season to start showing off his talent.

In stepped the coaches at FIU.

Now, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver won’t have to wait afterall. FIU offered a scholarship earlier this month, and after taking a visit to the Miami school this week, Carter committed to play for the Panthers.

“So I had a few boxes I needed to check off. I wanted to make sure it was free so my parents didn’t have to pay for tuition and stuff,” Carter said. “I also wanted to make sure they threw the ball a lot, and FIU does. The coaches have shown a lot of love and they make it feel like home.”

After a strong recruiting push from the Panthers coaching staff, Carter took advantage of one of only two Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offers, the other from Troy, he had on the table. He is quite relieved to be in the position, sitting as a zero-star athlete with an FBS program scholarship opportunity in hand.

“I was expecting a breakout year last year with our really good quarterback Mike Clayton, who transferred, and also my friend A.J. Howard with me at receiver. But the injury set me back,” Carter said. “Not being able to have film is hard. Coaches can’t put their trust in me because there is no film and it’s hard to get my name out there.”

The injury season had him thinking he was going to have to scramble to find a college home, unless his senior film gave recruiters some extra fuel. That is no longer a concern.

“It’s a big relief. Now I can play my senior year more freely and I won’t have to worry about all of that,” said Carter, whose brother Chase Carter was Edgewater’s Class of 2023 quarterback and is now at Ferris State, in Michigan.

The trust shown in him made Carter even more appreciative of FIU coaches like his main recruiter, Panthers’ receivers coach Jay MacIntyre, the son of head coach Mike McIntyre.

“That’s one of the reasons that I’m going because they have that trust in me,” Carter said. “They’ve seen enough to where they can say, ‘This is our guy,’ even though I don’t have film. They still put trust in me. It’s a blessing for them to have that amount of trust.”

FIU coaches saw what they needed when he performed at a camp June 8, and Jay McIntyre called two days later and made the scholarship offer.

Now Carter can concentrate on Edgewater’s quest for a state title. The Eagles have been a perenial playoff favorite since coach Cam Duke took over the job eight years ago, and Carter expects big things this season.

“It’s gonna be a big breakout year for a lot of the team,” Carter said. “This is probably one of the higest recruited teams we’ve had at Edgewater, probably, ever. There is a lot of talent on this year’s team and we want to go and win states this year.”

He’s right. Standout athlete Semaj Fleming has committed to Boston College and big offensive tackle Jaden Wilkerson is headed to Miami. The Eagles also have talented seniors in running backs Josh Perry and Julian Prime, fellow receivers Luke Anderton and Brandon Paul, defensive backs Ja’Torian “Duke” Mack and Jaden Brown, and linebacker Gabe Markaj.

There are also plenty of junior prospects in quarterback Carter Emanuel, offensive lineman Ben Bankowitz and defensive end Aiden Anderson, just to name a few.

Mack is expected to announced his college intention on Tuesday. College commitments are non-binding and scholarships only become official after documents are signed during the national signing period.

Chris Hays can be found on X @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached via email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.