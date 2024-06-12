Edgewater’s do-it-all star Semaj Fleming commits to Boston College

Edgewater wide receiver, running back, defensive back, kick returner Semaj Fleming, Mr. Everything for the Eagles, will still be an Eagle in college as he has committed to Boston College.

Fleming, the No. 3-ranked player in the Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60, picked Boston College over 18 other Football Bowl Subdivision offers, including UCF, Georgia, Missouri and Arkansas. He literally does it all for the Eagles and last season he averaged 8.2 yards per carry as a running back, with 631 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 23 receptions for 467 yards, an average of 20.3 yards per catch. He had 3 touchdown catches. Add in his return yardage and Fleming averaged 102 yards per game in 2023.

He also plays defensive and can play corner or safety, and obviously nickel. Fleming will be a crucial part of the Edgewater defense this season and the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder rarely comes off the field.

Boston College is getting a speedy, shifty player who has great football IQ and vision on the field. He can find holes, take a punch and separate from defenders in a flash. His route-running is tight and he is fun to watch.

