Edgewater DB Ja’Torian ‘Duke’ Mack commits to Appalachian State

For the second time in a week, Appalachian State has gained a commitment from a Central Florida defensive back, as Edgewater safety Ja’Torian “Duke” Mack joined Seminole’s Juan Berchal with his announcement on Monday.

Berchal committed last week, and should the two wind up signing with App State, it will make three Central Florida players at the Boone, N.C., school, with the addition of Wekiva defensive end Anthony Rosier in the 2024 recruiting class.

Mack, the No. 35-ranked player in the Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60, picked the Mountaineers over nine other Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offers from the likes of NC State, West Virginia, Louisville, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina.

Duke, as he is referred to by his friends, took his official recruiting visit to the school earlier this month and loved it.

“As soon as I stepped on campus it felt like home,” Mack said. “People around the city were just so welcoming and they had great hospitality.”

He was recruited to App State by defensive coordinator/safeties coach Scot Sloan, and Mack said he has built a strong relationship with the coach.

“There was a lot of trust between me and Coach Sloan, especially knowing that I was the only safety that came up there on the OV,” Mack said of his official visit. “Plus, the players really took me in as if I was already part of the team.”

Mack has been a strong leader in the defensive backfield at Edgewater. He’s a player who is very popular with his teammates and looked up to by the younger players. He missed the spring season while nursing an injury but he’s ready to go for his senior season, one in which the Edgewater players and coaches are expecting big things.

Mack is the fourth FBS commitment from the Edgewater 2025 class and he joins athlete Semaj Fleming (Boston College), offensive tackle Jaden Wilkerson (Miami), and receiver Tyson Carter (FIU).

“I feel like we have a very high chance of winning state if we just do what we have to do this summer, preparing and staying together as a team,” Mack said. “We can’t fall short on any of our games and we have to be prepared for everything. Our motto is ‘Us,’ and we need to be united and selfless.

“It’s great here to be surrounded by a lot of D-I talent, making me better and getting me ready for the next level It’s awesome playing with these guys.”

Though he’s committed, he said the recruiting process has not slowed down.

“I can say that I’m relieved, but at the same time it’s kind of stressful because there are still a lot of coaches texting me,” Mack said. “Even though I don’t text them back anymore, since I made my set decision of where I want to go.”

He said he also chose App State because of the coaches’ commitment to helping him be successful in life.

“They talk to me about not only life as a football player, but outside of football,” Mack said. “We know football is going to end someday, so for me, it was like which school could put me in the best position after I graduate.”

He also said the Edgewater coaching staff under Cam Duke, has provided him with the tools necessary to play top-tier college fotball.

“Coach Duke is a very good head coach. He may get on you had sometimes, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like you,” Mack said. “He just wants to see better for you and see you succeed after high school.”

