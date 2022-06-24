Edgerrin James predicts his son will play in the NFL with Arch Manning

The news that Arch Manning, the third generation quarterback of the Manning Family, will play his college football at Texas has Edgerrin James thinking about another Manning-James pairing.

James, who played on the Colts for seven years with Arch’s uncle Peyton Manning, thinks his son Eden James will eventually play with Arch. Eden James will be a freshman running back at Howard this season, and after graduating from high school early so that he could enroll at Howard for the spring semester and begin his college football career, he drew rave reviews for his performance in Howard’s spring game.

“When I saw Arch Manning coming out in 2023, I have my son that’s at Howard, so I said it’s going to be a reconnection in the future,” Edgerrin James told TMZ.com. “You’re going to see my son, you’re going to see a James-Manning connection. They’re both going to be in the NFL together.”

Arch Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, Peyton and Eli’s older brother who did not play football past high school because of a spinal condition. Arch Manning, who will be a senior in high school in the fall, is considered the top quarterback in his recruiting class and has the talent to play in the NFL like his uncles and grandfather.

