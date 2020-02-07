Edgerrin James picks Jim Irsay as his presenter for Hall of Fame

Edgerrin James has decided on his presenter for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

James told 1070 The Fan that Colts owner Jim Irsay will present him.

“Guy who signed my first paycheck,” James said.

James spent the first seven of his 11 NFL seasons in Indianapolis. His 12,246 career yards rank 13th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

James earned election in his sixth year of eligibility and fourth as a modern-era finalist.

Irsay presented former Colts receiver Marvin Harrison for the Hall of Fame in 2016.