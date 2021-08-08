Edgerrin James’ Hall of Fame enshrinement speech is a must watch

From gold teeth to a gold jacket. Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James was forever immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Canton.

James’ personality took a hold of the stage in Canton during his enshrinement speech, and it was an incredible showing. He touched on several topics including his family, the perceptions he’s had to deal with throughout his life, his football career and his determination to make an impact in society.

Watch the video below at the incredible speech James gave in Canton on Saturday night:

His closing message?

“Proudly represent the real you. Follow your dreams, aim high and create the life you want to live. And to all those who have been judged prematurely because of their appearance, the way they speak, where they come from and in the minds of many should be locked up in prison, I represent us.”

