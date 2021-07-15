Edgerrin James explains why Jim Irsay will present him at HOF enshrinement

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay will be the one to present former running back Edgerrin James at the latter’s Hall of Fame enshrinement in August.

James was inducted as a part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. However, the enshrinement ceremony was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19. Now, James will be enshrined during the same weekend as Peyton Manning, and he knew right away who would be presenting him.

“Jim Irsay’s my man,” James told reporters Wednesday. “He’s always taken good care of me. Irsay has always been, like, super cool from Day 1. Even though I went to Arizona (as a free agent) the relationship remained the same. He’s an important person to myself and the relationship that we’ve built over the years. I have so much respect for Mr. Irsay and the organization, I thought it would only be right.”

James was inducted into the Colts’ Ring of Honor in 2012 and is currently the franchise leader in the major rushing categories.

The No. 4 overall pick from the 1999 NFL draft holds the Colts franchise records for career rushing yards (9,226), career rushing touchdowns (64), rushing yards per game average (96.1), most rushing yards in a single season (1,709) and most seasons with 1,000 rushing yards (5).

James is set to be enshrined in Canton on Aug. 7, which will be a big weekend that combines the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes.