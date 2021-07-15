Open leaderboard:

Rory McIlroy and other stars on the course in Round 1 of Open Championship; get updates

Edgerrin James explains why Jim Irsay will present him at HOF enshrinement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay will be the one to present former running back Edgerrin James at the latter’s Hall of Fame enshrinement in August.

James was inducted as a part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. However, the enshrinement ceremony was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19. Now, James will be enshrined during the same weekend as Peyton Manning, and he knew right away who would be presenting him.

“Jim Irsay’s my man,” James told reporters Wednesday. “He’s always taken good care of me. Irsay has always been, like, super cool from Day 1. Even though I went to Arizona (as a free agent) the relationship remained the same. He’s an important person to myself and the relationship that we’ve built over the years. I have so much respect for Mr. Irsay and the organization, I thought it would only be right.”

James was inducted into the Colts’ Ring of Honor in 2012 and is currently the franchise leader in the major rushing categories.

The No. 4 overall pick from the 1999 NFL draft holds the Colts franchise records for career rushing yards (9,226), career rushing touchdowns (64), rushing yards per game average (96.1), most rushing yards in a single season (1,709) and most seasons with 1,000 rushing yards (5).

James is set to be enshrined in Canton on Aug. 7, which will be a big weekend that combines the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes.

Related

Chris Ballard hoping to get contract extensions done soon

Peyton Manning's dad, Archie, to present him at HOF enshrinement

Colts' Jonathan Taylor not among ESPN's top-10 RBs for 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Ballard hoping to get contract extensions done soon

    Chris Ballard is hoping to get some contract extensions done soon.

  • Former Patriots QB Matt Cassel has high expectations for Mac Jones

    Matt Cassel has high expectations for Mac Jones.

  • Tyron Smith, Michael Gallup pegged as Cowboys’ most underpaid players

    With Dak Prescott now earning market value, two stars in Dallas could lay claim to the title of biggest bargain, based on their play.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • NBA Draft 2021: Evan Mobley, Alperen Sengun among top five rim protectors

    One valued role come NBA draft time is being a complete rim-protector. Here are the top prospects that guard the rim.

  • I tried the Kraft mac and cheese-flavored ice cream, and it took me back to my childhood

    The macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream is being sold in Van Leeuwen shops and online for a limited time.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Top 10 breakout players to draft

    Fantasy drafts will be here before we know it and were here to help. Heres our list of NFL players poised to have top-tier seasons this year.

  • NBA draft experience shaped some of Trevion Williams' priorities as senior

    As soon as Trevion Williams completed a workout with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he canceled a scheduled date with the Cleveland Cavaliers, knowing he'd be withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Purdue for his senior season. While there may not have been all that much suspense as the first-team All-Big Ten and honorable-mention All-America big man went through the draft evaluation process, he said his first priority returning to Purdue would be to earn his degree. "I think we have a Final Four-caliber team," Williams said following Purdue's Wednesday workout on Cardinal Court.

  • One NFL decision-maker believes Darren Waller is the best tight end in football

    One NFL decision-maker believes Darren Waller is the best tight end in football

  • Patriots QB Cam Newton adopting a Tom Brady-like mindset for season

    Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has plenty to prove this season, and he's taking a page from Tom Brady's book to make sure he stays motivated.

  • Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce claims everyone has been pronouncing his name incorrectly for years - but his mom says he's wrong

    Travis Kelce says that for years his name has been incorrectly pronounced as "Kel-see" instead of "Kells," but his mom says their name is "Kel-see."

  • Austin Cindric to drive Penske's iconic No. 2 next season

    Austin Cindric will replace 2012 NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski in Team Penske's flagship No. 2 Ford next season. Roger Penske announced last year the reigning Xfinity Series champion would move to the Cup Series in 2022 but in the car fielded by Wood Brothers Racing in a technical alliance with Team Penske. The team confirmed Thursday that Keselowski is leaving at the end of his 12th season with the organization, opening the iconic seat for Cindric.

  • New IndyCar video game set to launch in 2023

    The first IndyCar-branded video game is set to launch in 2023 and will be developed by Motorsport Games, which also is partnering on eSports efforts.

  • A.J. Hawk spent a week with Aaron Rodgers, expects him to report to Packers

    A.J. Hawk spent nine seasons as Aaron Rodgers‘ teammate in Green Bay, and he just spent a week with Rodgers in Montana. And Hawk doesn’t see Rodgers being anywhere other than Green Bay this season. Hawk told Pat McAfee that Rodgers was competitive about his recent golf match against Tom Brady, and that Rodgers is [more]

  • U.S. Senate passes bill banning Xinjiang goods

    The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Wednesday banning products from China's Xinjiang region. It's the latest effort by Washington to punish Beijing, for what U.S. officials say is an ongoing genocide there against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups.China denies mistreating Uighurs and says the camps are vocational training centers needed to fight extremism.Under the current rule, the import of goods into the U.S. can be banned if there is reasonable evidence of forced labor. The bill assumes goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labour until proven otherwise, and certified by U.S. authorities. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act was passed in the Senate by unanimous, bipartisan content. It must now pass the House of Representatives before being sent to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.It was not immediately clear when that might take place. Republican Senator Marco Rubio - who co-authored the bill - called on the House to act quickly.In a statement he wrote, "We will not turn a blind eye to the CCP's ongoing crimes against humanity, and we will not allow corporations a free pass to profit from those horrific abuses."The bill's other co-author, Democrat Jeff Merkley, also said, "No American consumers should be inadvertently purchasing products from slave labour."Democratic and Republican aides expect the measure would get strong support from the House, after it approved a similar measure nearly unanimously last year. Rights groups and Western officials have long maintained that Xinjiang authorities have facilitated forced labour by detaining around a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities since 2016.

  • Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer is 'frustrated' by spending 'little time' with Jaguars players

    Jimmy Johnson knows the challenge facing friend and former colleague Urban Meyer as the latter makes the jump from college to the NFL.

  • U.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang

    The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Wednesday to ban the import of products from China's Xinjiang region, the latest effort in Washington to punish Beijing for what U.S. officials say is an ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act would create a "rebuttable presumption" assuming goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labor and therefore banned under the 1930 Tariff Act, unless otherwise certified by U.S. authorities. Passed by unanimous consent, the bipartisan measure would shift the burden of proof to importers.

  • Urban Meyer, Jaguars subpoenaed by federal court over controversial Chris Doyle hiring

    The Jaguars hired and almost immediately parted with Doyle amid outcry over allegations of racism when he coached at Iowa.

  • Senate passes bill that would ban import of products from China's Xinjiang region

    The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Wednesday to ban the import of products from China's Xinjiang region, the latest effort in Washington to punish Beijing for what U.S. officials say is an ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups.

  • Ranking the AFC West: Cornerback Units

    Ranking the AFC West: Cornerback Units