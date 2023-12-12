Edgerrin Cooper draft stock: Texas A&M star declares for NFL, opts out of bowl game

Texas A&M football linebacker Edgerrin Cooper declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Tuesday, he announced via social media. The star defender is also opting out of the Aggies' Texas Bowl matchup with No. 21 Oklahoma State on Dec. 27.

Cooper, a redshirt junior, is forgoing his final season of eligibility to enter the professional ranks. The first-team AP All-American is the No. 1-ranked off-ball linebacker in the class, according to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

"I'm looking forward to what the future holds and trust that my experience at Texas A&M has played a major part in my improvement and preparation for this next level of my football journey," Cooper wrote in his announcement.

The 6-foot-3 defender finished with 83 total tackles with eight sacks and two forced fumbles this season, leading Texas A&M's unit that ranked ninth nationally in total defense (295 yards per game).

Cooper was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also tabbed the No. 11 outside linebacker and No. 5 player in Louisiana.

New Texas A&M coach Mike Elko will have to find a replacement for Cooper in 2024, one of the Aggies' top players this season.

Edgerrin Cooper NFL draft stock

Here's where Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is being mocked for the 2024 NFL Draft:

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Edgerrin Cooper draft stock: Texas A&M star declares for NFL