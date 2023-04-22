EDGE Viliami Fehoko is a perfect project pass rusher for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best starting tandems in the NFL at 3-4 outside linebacker. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith can be downright dominant at times but as we’ve seen, getting a third edge rusher is vital in today’s NFL. The Steelers need to commit a top pick in the 20323 NFL draft to an edge rusher but if they don’t and instead go for the developmental route, there will be options as well.

One of those and maybe the most interesting of the group is Viliami Fehoko. Fehoko was the 2022 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year after racking up nine sacks and 19 tackles for loss. I’ve seen Fehoko described as a bully off the edge and this is right on. He’s not going to try to finesse anyone and instead uses power and strength to just overpower blockers.

Fehoko is something of a tweener for the Steelers at 6-foot-4 and 276 pounds. He could put on some weight and play defensive end but for Pittsburgh, it is more reasonable for him to go the route of Bud Dupree and lean out to be a stand-up outside linebacker.

Fehoko projects as a day-three pick and is the type of player the Steelers could package their two seventh-round picks to go up and get earlier in the day.

