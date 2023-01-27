Who has the edge? Unit-by-unit comparison for 49ers, Eagles 'NFL Total Access'
One NFL team had a bold assessment of Brock Purdy on its pre-draft scouting report.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
The "hip-drop" tackle that left Pollard with a high ankle sprain and fractured fibula wasn't illegal, but the NFL may look at making it so. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
The Washington Post's Mark Maske has the spiciest Sean Payton report yet, says Payton 'fears a potential power struggle' with a member of the Broncos ownership group:
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want [more]
Brock Purdy is the 49ers' perfect example of how rookies should approach their first year in the NFL.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
Los Angeles Times NFL beat writer Sam Farmer doesn't forecast a Super Bowl LVII matchup between the top seeds in the NFL playoffs. The winners will be...
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
“Did I say that?” he asked with a laugh “Sometimes you black out out there I guess. I don’t know.”
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
How bad did things get in New England last season? A bombshell report revealed some shocking details about what went wrong on the Patriots' offense with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in key roles.
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh explained why Nathaniel Hackett 'checked every box' as the team completed an exhaustive search for their new offensive coordinator.
NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge for the top-ranked 49ers' defense.
Fred Warner was enjoying himself while crashing the 49ers' media availability on Wednesday.
Our writers and editors make their picks for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.