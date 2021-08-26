Edge Staff College Football Champion Picks









With the College Football season kicking off this week, we decided to turn to the College Football betting experts from NBC Sports Edge to give us their picks on who they think will win the National Championship. NCAA Football Championship futures via PointsBet.

Thor Nystrom | @thorku

Oklahoma +600

Alabama and Georgia both have experience questions and face top-10 SOS prior to a hypothetical SEC title game. Oklahoma, Clemson and Ohio State play No. 39 SOS or weaker (per ESPN FPI). The Sooners have my favorite roster in the nation. Last season, the offense finished No. 3 SP+, while the defense finished No. 15 and the special teams finished No. 20. Each could be better in 2021. For instance, Oklahoma led the nation in drops and dropped TDs last year, and its WR corps is assuredly going to be improved this coming season after importing Mike Woods and Mario Williams. If I had a media vote, the Sooners would be my No. 1 preseason team (Clemson would be No. 2).

Vaughn Dalzell | @VmoneySports

Oklahoma +600

Boomer Sooner all 2021. I have Oklahoma to win the College Football Championship and Spencer Rattler to win the Heisman, both at +800.

Oklahoma has the most Heisman winners since 2000 and all four were quarterbacks. The last three quarterbacks before Rattler were Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. Two won Heismans and all three are starting NFL quarterbacks.

Oklahoma has a much better schedule this season compared to last year, plus seven returners on offense and eight on defense. After starting 1-2 last year, Oklahoma went 8-0 winning the Big 12 Championship and beat Florida in the GoodYear Cotton Bowl to end the season. I like Oklahoma to win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff. If they make it that far, there is a good chance they can win it all.

Eric Froton | @CFFroton

Oklahoma +600

The Sooners dropped two of their first three games last season (Iowa State/Kansas State), as first-year quarterback Spencer Rattler acclimated to the college game. They proceeded to win eight straight games to end the season en route to winning the Big 12 and eviscerating Florida 55-20 in the Cotton Bowl.

Oklahoma returns their top 8 tacklers from a defense that ranked 15th in success rate, seventh in limiting explosive plays and boasts top-10 overall DL/LB/DB units In terms of talent level. HC Lincoln Riley has posted 42+ PPG offensively I. Each of the last six seasons, Oklahoma plays the 51st schedule in the nation and their defense is finally functioning at an elite level thanks to DC Alex Grinch.

At +600 and with the Heisman front-runner under center, this could be Oklahoma’s year.

Will Gray | @WillGrayGC

Clemson +450

I’m taking Clemson. There’s a clear delineation among the top five favorites in the futures market, but I have the most faith in Clemson to make it to the playoff and at that point, their current price of +450 will be long gone.

The Tigers are slim favorites against Georgia in the much-anticipated season opener, but even if they lose that game I have a hard time visualizing a scenario where they’re not among the top four teams at the end. Dabo Swinney and Co. will steamroll the ACC this year, giving D.J. Uiagelelei plenty of time to get settled under center, and they won’t face the same potential potholes that Alabama will have to avoid. I think a strong case can be made that Ohio State (+600) should get to the semifinals relatively stress-free, but I’ll take my chances with a more proven team and coach to get the job done once again.

Steven Ricciardi | @JerseyBoysMMA

Oklahoma Sooners +600

I'm riding with Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler, Heisman Trophy favorite. He has a lot of returners on the offensive side of the football and his wide receiver corp is loaded. If the Sooners defensive can hold the top teams on their schedule under 35 points they have a good chance to outscore any opponent.

Johnathan Wright | @JwrightOfficial

Clemson +450

Although Trevor Lawrence is no longer at the helm, Clemson is in a good position to earn their third national title in seven years. They have a more than capable successor at quarterback in D.J. Uiagalelei, who's second in Heisman Trophy Odds (+800). The Tigers also have ten starters returning on Defense. They will be tested in week one against Georgia, but aside from that, Dabo Swinney and his men should coast their way to the college football playoffs being in a weaker ACC.

Corey Parson | @TheFantasyExec

Oklahoma Sooners +600

The plan was to jot down a few sentences on why I like the Sooners to head back to the College Football mountain top this season but four of the six of my colleagues who participated have already done that. This is a very sharp bunch and the fact that all but two of us pick the Sooners should let you know something is up in Norman. Boomer Sooner.