Which edge rushers are standing out for Alabama football? Here's what Kane Wommack said

After losing two top pass rushers over the past two years to the NFL Draft, Alabama football is looking for talent to step up on the edge.

Right now, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack likes what he is seeing, specifically naming four players he said he feels have shown strong potential throughout spring practice to the media on Wednesday.

"I've seen a number of our guys flash right now," Wommack said. "I think you can point to a guy like Quandarrius Robinson who's been been here a long time, he's done some really good things and he's continuing to settle into what we're doing offensively understanding the scheme ... I think Kenau Koht has a real burst, I think he's done some special as a pass rusher. I've been really pleased with Qua Russaw over the last couple days and to me, Yhonzae Pierre has a really special skill set. So, I'm pleased with each one of those guys, particularly when it comes to their natural ability. I think we're moving in the right direction."

Robinson comes in with the most in-game experience for the Crimson Tide, seeing time in each of its 14 games in 2023 both on special teams and on defense. The redshirt senior finished the 2023 season with 24 tackles, 2.5 for loss, to go with 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Koht, a redshirt junior, struggled with injuries his first two seasons at Alabama, but appeared in three games for the Crimson Tide last season. Russaw, a former five-star recruit out of Carver High in Montgomery, and Pierre, a former four-star recruit out of Eufaula High in Eufaula, are both coming off of freshman seasons which they redshirted.

Alabama is nearing its final week of spring practice in preparation for A-Day on April 13 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

