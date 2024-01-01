Edge rushers that the Dolphins could sign to help replace LB Bradley Chubb
The Miami Dolphins lost their New Year’s Eve matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, and they suffered another loss that will impact the remainder of their 2023 campaign.
During the contest, linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL that will keep him out for the remainder of the year and possibly part of 2024 as well.
While Miami may look to their options that are already on the roster and practice squad (Emmanuel Ogbah, Andrew Van Ginkel, Melvin Ingram, Cameron Goode and Quinton Bell), there are still some free agents that they could consider signing for the final week of the season and playoff run.
Here are a few names that are on the market: