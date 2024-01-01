Edge rushers that the Dolphins could sign to help replace LB Bradley Chubb

The Miami Dolphins lost their New Year’s Eve matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, and they suffered another loss that will impact the remainder of their 2023 campaign.

During the contest, linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL that will keep him out for the remainder of the year and possibly part of 2024 as well.

While Miami may look to their options that are already on the roster and practice squad (Emmanuel Ogbah, Andrew Van Ginkel, Melvin Ingram, Cameron Goode and Quinton Bell), there are still some free agents that they could consider signing for the final week of the season and playoff run.

Here are a few names that are on the market:

Jason Pierre-Paul

Justin Houston

Frank Clark

Al-Quadin Muhammad (Colts Practice Squad)

Carlos Dunlap

Oshane Ximines

Robert Quinn

Bruce Irvin (Lions Practice Squad)

Kerry Hyder (Texans Practice Squad)

Mario Addison

Terrell Lewis

Jordan Willis

Austin Bryant (Vikings Practice Squad)

Vinny Curry

Marquan McCall

Tarell Basham

Derek Tuszka

Ben Banogu

Trey Flowers

Darryl Johnson Jr.

Khalid Kareem (Bears Practice Squad)

Tashawn Bower

Steven Means

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Andre Anthony

Porter Gustin

Kenny Willekes

Chris Odom

Jordan Jenkins

Derek Rivers (Colts Practice Squad)

Stephen Weatherly

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire