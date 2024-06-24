Edge rusher Trent Sellers commits to Arkansas

Trent Sellers is No. 15.

Not his jersey number, no. But Sellers, an edge rusher in the Class of 2025, became the 15th commit to the Arkansas football class when he announced such commitment Sunday night.

Sellers turned down offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Nebraska for the Razorbacks. He was Arkansas’ second commitment of the day, following Warren High wide receiver Antonio Jordan. Both are three-star recruits.

Arkansas’ 2025 recruiting class is now ranked 12th in the SEC and 30th in the nation. The Hogs moved ahead of Kentucky and Missouri in the now-16-team league with the two commitments on Sunday

Sellers is the fourth defensive lineman in Arkansas’ class, joining Keiundre Johnson, JaQuentin Madison and Caleb Bell. The Hogs will likely lose four of their primary six defensive lineman after next season. Landon Jackson, Anton Juncaj, Keivie Rose and Eric Gregory are all seniors and all expected to be major contributors in 2024.

Arkansas opens the season August 29 in Little Rock against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire