What position Matthew Judon plays makes a bit of a difference when it comes to how much the NFL says he's worth. In fact, it's about two million dollars of difference.

If Judon was classified as a defensive end, he'd make $17.788 million on the franchise tag. If he was a linebacker, he'd make $15.828 million.

Judon's position as an edge rusher means he's a bit of a hybrid, so that's exactly what he and the Ravens agreed to. Judon will make $16.808 million next season, the average of both salaries, the team announced on Friday.

Now, the Ravens and Judon can continue negotiations on a long-term contract until July 15, at which point he'll play under the franchise tag and be forced to wait until the end of the 2020 season.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE RAVENS TALK PODCAST

Judon, who had 9.5 sacks last season, will be 28 years old when the season begins. He'll likely start opposite Jaylon Ferguson, a 2019 third-round pick who had 2.5 sacks in his rookie season.

If the Ravens agree to a long-term deal with Judon, it will likely be the first in a line of many long-term contracts to come on a team loaded with young talent. That deal would likely allow the Ravens to spread out his cap hit over multiple seasons and increase the likelihood of re-signing other future free agents on the roster.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Edge rusher Matthew Judon and Ravens agree to compromise on franchise tag originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington