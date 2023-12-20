Edge rusher Jalen McLeod returning to Auburn for another season.

Jack linebacker Jalen McLeod will officially return to the Plains for his senior season next year.

The Appalachian State transfer became a key member of the Tigers front seven this season, recording 46 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and one pass defended.

After injuries caused the Washington, DC native to start slow on the Plains, McLeod dominated late in SEC play, earning Team of the Week honors for his 9-tackle, 3-sack effort against Arkansas.

The junior didn’t stop his great play there, as he led the team in tackles in an overall phenomenal defensive effort against Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

His late production paired with fellow linebacker Eugene Asante’s great season helped the Tigers finish just outside of the top 20 in defensive efficiency according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Both players are now officially returning for Auburn in 2024, giving the Tigers one of the best 1-2 punches at the linebacker position in the SEC heading into next season.

The news is especially reassuring to Tiger fans as the secondary is set to lose some key pieces in safety Zion Puckett, cornerbacks D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett, and possibly safety Jaylin Simpson.

Head coach Hugh Freeze has some holes to fill along the defense, but he can take solace in the fact his linebacking core is mostly set heading into his second season on the Plains.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire