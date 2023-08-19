Edge rusher depth may give Bucs coaches fits when roster cuts arrive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — You like watching others weave through traffic, using speed to avoid obstacles but occasionally causing collisions? Then you will enjoy the race to the quarterback by the Bucs outside linebackers this season.

When healthy, Shaquil Barrett still is the standard bearer for the Bucs’ pass rush. His 19.5 sacks in 2019 remain the club record. He tallied 21 sacks over the next two and a half seasons before tearing his Achilles midway through 2022.

The Bucs have big hopes for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who plateaued with 4.5 sacks in each of his first two NFL seasons. Of course, Anthony Nelson is a model of consistency in a backup role.

But the current collection of edge rushers may be among the deepest the Bucs have ever had. Rookies YaYa Diaby and Jose Ramirez have been impressive. Cam Gil, who had a half-sack in Super Bowl 55, is healthy and pushing hard for a roster spot as well.

“I think we’ve got a great group,” Barrett said. ”A lot of tough decisions are going to have to be made and that’s what you have to do in this league, you’ve got to make them make hard decisions. The tough decisions are how players latch on to other places, and we can have a great team and a great core of guys in our position group.

“I’m just excited to see what they do because in camp, they all can ball.”

Nelson, who has 10.5 sacks as a backup the last two seasons, had a pick-six of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in Wednesday’s joint practice.

“He’s Steady Eddie,” coach Todd Bowles said of Nelson. “He’s always in the right place. He has very good hands to be an outside linebacker. He might have the best of the group, and he’s going to be where he’s supposed to be.”

Bowles has said the hardest calls when the team cuts the roster from 90 to 53 will be at outside linebacker. It’s a good problem to have.

Scarlet fever

Bowles doesn’t favor Rutgers players just because his son, Todd Jr., plays defensive back for the Scarlet Knights.

But he did declare Rutgers rookie Chris Izien the frontrunner for the starting nickel defensive back job over Dee Delaney and rookie Josh Hayes.

That’s a little bit of a surprise given the experience Delaney has and perhaps a belief that second-year defensive back Zyon McCollum might even compete there.

Izien played mostly safety at Rutgers but did go down in the box at nickel cornerback for Greg Schiano’s team.

“I played the position for the first time last year in college,” Izien said. ”Transitioning into the league, I’m still learning a lot. Just being comfortable learning the ins and the outs of the position. Coach Bowles has done a really good job teaching me.”

Jet wash

Yes, the Jets informed the Bucs early last week they only wanted a joint practice Wednesday. No, the Bucs weren’t thrilled about it.

The plans were made last March. Non-refundable deposits were placed on hotel rooms for five nights. Charter flights were booked. And Tim Jarocki, the Bucs’ senior director of team operations, had to scramble to find a practice field for the team on Thursday. Fortunately, the Giants and head coach Brian Daboll offered up their practice field adjacent to MetLife Stadium.

Adversity is part of every NFL season and this was a relatively minor one. Turns out the Bucs may get as much from the team bonding as they did their practice against the Jets.

