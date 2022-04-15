Edge rusher attendees for the 2022 NFL Draft
Check out some of the edge rusher attendees for the 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Packers have added a piece to their receiving corps. Veteran wideout Sammy Watkins visited the team on Thursday and things went well enough that Watkins has agreed to a one-year deal with the team. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth up to $4 million. The Packers will be Watkins’ fifth NFL team. [more]
When performing a up-or-down exercise of whether any given player is a top-10 quarterback, the total list of top-10 quarterbacks quickly reaches 20. Thus, given that Derek Carr is once again being paid like a top-10 quarterback (unless the Raiders dump him after one year of his new four-year deal), it’s fair to ask whether [more]
If the Houston Texans desire Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner, they should consider drafting him at No. 3 overall and not miss out entirely.
Yahoo Sports' Liz Loza and Eric Edholm discuss a trio of wide receiver prospects before the upcoming NFL Draft, including an Arkansas Razorback who finished with 11 scores in 2021.
Liz Loza and Yahoo NFL Draft expert Eric Edholm give you in-depth reports on the top 5 WRs in the 2022 NFL Draft class, including telling you who they compare to and which team would offer the best landing spot. Later, Liz and Eric give you some of their favorite under-the-radar WR prospects and end with a list of the top 10 WRs.
Despite Pete Carroll hinting otherwise, the return of Smith could close the pursuit of QBs for Seattle. That could impact Mayfield and the Browns:
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly is not expected to play in 2022 without signing a contract extension, and the club has yet to make an offer.
The NFL draft's first-round order has been repeatedly reconfigured by a rash of trades. More deals, however, could provide additional twists.
Former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch and All-America linebacker Scooby Wright among some familiar names playing in revamped USFL.
In a podcast interview that debuted on Wednesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield called Seattle the “most likely option” or his next destination. This presumes the Seahawks want him. If they do, how will they go about getting him? The Browns are stuck. They owe Mayfield $18.8 million for 2022, fully guaranteed. If they can’t find [more]
Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer believes the Panthers will ultimately end up employing either Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield under center in 2022.
Lions fans did not like ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft projections for the team and weren't shy about sharing their displeasure
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Jets trading back into the first round to land Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum in his newest mock draft.
The list of 21 players attending in Las Vegas includes one QB we didn't expect — and left off is one who is staying home.
"When you're on the golf course, it's time to compete."
The Houston Texans give their defensive line firepower and add a mean offensive lineman in Round 1 of the latest Touchdown Wire mock draft.
New information has surfaced regarding Tom Brady's unretirement. In a recent article from The...
Linebacker might not be a pressing need, but the Cowboys love drafting them, and now there's one who's even faster than Micah Parsons. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Vikings are eyeing Georgia's freakish DT in the latest seven-round mock draft
Lance Zierlein and Mel Kiper went similar ways for the Packers in their recent mock drafts. One highly athletic WR, and one big guy. Pick your favorite!