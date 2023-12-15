Edge rusher in the 2024 class announces offer from Clemson

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coach staff are hard at work recruiting in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes, with the Tigers offering a 2024 edge rusher after an official visit.

Good Counsel High School (Olney, Md.) linebacker CJ Kubah-Taylor took to X (Twitter) to announce his offer from the Tigers. Kubah Taylor currently holds 8 offers from schools such as Navy, Charlotte, Temple, and more.

The young edge has a connection to the Tigers, playing with four-star Clemson defensive end commit Darien Mayo at Good Counsel. While he may not have a star ranking on 247Sports, Rivals, or On3, Swinney and his staff wouldn’t be offering him if they didn’t see something in him.

The Tigers have a strong shot at landing this one.

Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson 🐅 @WesleyGoodwin pic.twitter.com/AnRhdk7I86 — CJ Kubah-Taylor (@cjkubahtaylor) December 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire