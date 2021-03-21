An edge rush prospect for Cowboys to consider drafting for all 7 rounds

The Dallas Cowboys defensive line is going to look different under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Of this fans should have no doubt. Quinn likes to employ two counter-acting defensive ends. On the left is a 4-technique who plays directly over the tackle, or a 5-technique who plays on the outside shoulder of the tackle. This role is typically referred to as a 4-3 base end. On the right he favors a position known as the LEO.

This position has a bit versatility as to how it lines up, however the main goal is to capitalize on the player’s athleticism. They can line up with their hand in the dirt in a Wide-9 position (outside shoulder of the tight end) or standing up. Current starters Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory fit both of these roles well, however the depth behind them is questionable. The recently signed Tarell Basham joins the likes of Ron’Dell Carter, Bradlee Anae and Dorance Armstrong as relatively safe back ups and rotational pieces, but this position could still use addressing.

Here are options in each round of the upcoming 2021 NFL draft for Cowboys Nation to become familiar with.

Round 1: Gregory Rousseau, Miami

http://twitter.com/theACCDN/status/1280896928163692544?s=20 Rousseau is one of the more polarizing prospects this go around. He combines outstanding length at 6-foot-5 and burst at 260 pounds with an incredibly raw game that has not been on show since 2019 as a redshirt freshman. He suffered a fractured ankle in 2018 and opted out in 2020. Rousseau has the athletic ability to play as a LEO but the strength and upside to backup Tank Lawrence as well. This could add to his value for the Cowboys as he can rotate into either role Day 1. His stock has shifted downwards from his early hype in this draft cycle, so this is a potential trade down option in the first, or trade up with the second-round pick.

Round 2: Payton Turner, Houston

https://twitter.com/DanteCollinelli/status/1370388170802626563?s=20 A recent riser, Turner has turned heads with his explosiveness and technical ability at the staggering size of 6-foot-5, 270 pounds. He is at his best when he is able to get linemen on their heels and attack through the inside. What separates Turner from a lot of the other edge prospects in this class is his ability to double as a gap-penetrating run stopper as well as be a threat on passing downs. Turner would fit as a backup and potential long-term replacement for Lawrence as he has the play strength and block-shedding ability to play directly over or off the shoulder on the tackle.

Round 3: Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma

[embed]https://twitter.com/RealD_Jackson/status/1363968055248838658?s=20[/embed] Perkins has garnered a lot of love recently and it is clear to see why. While a bit more undersized than your typical base end, at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, he brings a toughness, motor and speed-to-power combination few in this class can compete with. As a pass rusher he is extremely savvy, knowing how and when to use a mixture of quick and forceful hands. In the run game he showcases more of the same with anchor strength and physicality against blockers. Perkins is a guy who can toggle on either side, however, he ideally fits as a developmental base end that plays as a 4-tech or 5-tech.

Round 4: Charles Snowden, Virginia

https://twitter.com/LiberalGribble/status/1066120031346573313?s=20 While used as a prototypical 3-4 edge rusher, Snowden has potential to play as a LEO for Quinn. Standing at 6-foot-6 with a lean frame of only 232 pounds, he possesses a unique athletic profile. Although he showcases solid get off, Snowden’s length is his primary utility. He is able to keep linemen away from his chest and use a flurry of hand counters in order to speed past tackles. Furthermore, he uses his length to attempt to control his gap assignment in the run game. Snowden also provides versatility at the linebacker position as he has experience in underneath zones and occasionally in man coverage.

Round 5: Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame

https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1354279669114281990?s=20 Hayes would bring prototypical size, strength and tenacity to the base 4-3 end position for the Cowboys standing at 6-foot-3 260 pounds. He has enough flexibility and first step burst to allow for some bend off the edge but primarily focuses his game on his power. Hayes lacks creativity with his hand counters but packs a punch that can control and shock blockers at their chest. While at Notre Dame, he has a lot of playing time standing up but given his lackluster athletic profile he will be best with his hand in the dirt, head on with tackles.

Round 6: Shaka Toney, Penn State

https://twitter.com/MVScouting/status/1268590533913567234?s=20 Toney is a player that fits the LEO role to a t. He can step in Day 1 as a situational pass rusher, providing great flexibility, effort and bend off the edge. Toney typically aligned in a Wide-9 technique for the Nittany Lions, showcasing his explosive first step and array of pass rush moves. At only 6-foot-2 238 pounds, he does not possess much strength or length to set the edge consistently in the run game against backs or mobile quarterbacks. Toney is a player Quinn could fall in love with, making him one of the most likely edge rushers to be selected by the Cowboys in this draft.

Round 7: Chauncey Golston, Iowa

https://twitter.com/dpbrugler/status/1362567717308555265?s=20 Rounding out the prospects is an absolute bully. Golston is at his best when working over the top of tackles and bullying them back into the quarterback while also being able to break in or outside of tackles with his length. His role could be similar to that of Tyrone Crawford as a "tweener" who can toggle from base end in running situations to a 3-tech in passing situations. The 6-foot-4 268 pounder struggles with hand placement/usage consistency as well as a cold motor which leads to a projection of only a depth piece and potential early down defender in the future.

