EDGE Nick Herbig developing quickly into next great Steelers pass rusher

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a unique skill for finding edge rushers in the draft. The team currently has the best tandem in the NFL in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Now the Steelers might have found their next great pass rush courtesy of the 2023 NFL draft. Pittsburgh drafted former Wisconsin edge rusher Nick Herbig.

Herbig has been practically unstoppable through two preseason games. Herbig has played 22 pass-rushing stats and has 2.5 sacks and four pressures. He also has one forced fumble.

The entire Steelers draft class has been exceptional in the offseason. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and defensive tackle Keeanu Beton are both pushing for starting spots and offensive tackle Broderick Jones has shown steady improvement.

