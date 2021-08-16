Who has edge in NFL's QB battles after first preseason games? Breaking down 6 competitions

Ponderous and perfunctory as it often seems, the return of the sleeker NFL preseason after last year's COVID-induced hiatus has been fairly refreshing.

It takes games that don't count in the standings to produce (fleeting) cult heroes like Lions RB Craig Reynolds, who introduced himself to teammates in the huddle the day after he signed with Detroit before ripping off a 24-yard touchdown run against Buffalo on Friday night.

Chicago fans are already breathlessly anticipating their first Lombardi Trophy since the '85 Bears won Super Bowl 20 after first-round QB Justin Fields' promising debut (142 yards and one TD passing, 38 yard and one TD rushing) ... even if he was the beneficiary of a blown coverage by backup Dolphins defenders on his 30-yard scoring strike to TE Jesse James.

Asked about adjusting to the speed of the NFL, the ever-confident Fields said afterward: "It was actually kind of slow to me to be honest."

Honesty's nice, Justin, but hubris ... can be a Bear. And Fields doesn't seem any more likely to displace veteran starter Andy Dalton by Week 1 than Washington's Ryan Fitzpatrick or Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts do of losing starting quarterback jobs that don't yet belong to them ... officially anyway.

QBs Teddy Bridgewater (5) and Drew Lock are vying for the Denver Broncos' starting job in 2021.

But Week 1 of the 2021 preseason did shed new light on several QB battles, some with higher stakes than others. Though none have been settled, it's not too early to handicap them now that new game film is in the vault.

Here's a look at six QB showdowns with two exhibition games still to go:

If it's about finding a worthy successor to retired Drew Brees ... maybe the Saints will make a run at acquiring Aaron Rodgers next year. But on Saturday, neither Taysom Hill nor Winston – neither is under contract beyond this season – laid a decisive claim to Brees' throne. Hill didn't produce any points in three drives, one of them ending when he was intercepted (and he was almost picked off a second time).

Winston was better against Baltimore's backups, leading a pair of TD drives – one on an 8-yard pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey ... who later failed to gather in a long pass from Winston that he deflected into a Ravens interception. Overall, Winston appeared to drive the ball downfield more effectively than Hill, whose proficiency in specialty packages will keep him in New Orleans' lineup whether or not he's starting under center – which probably won't happen in the Saints' next preseason game (Aug. 23 against Jacksonville).

Still, coach Sean Payton was hardly excited about his current prospects following a 17-14 defeat.

“Look, I’m not making any comparisons with the quarterbacks right now,” he said. “It doesn't matter really with six turnovers, right?”

Right, coach.

Denver Broncos (Edge: Even)

They crushed the Vikings 33-6 in Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, QBs Drew Lock (5-for-7 for 151 yards and a pair of TDs) and Teddy Bridgewater (7-of-8 for 74 yards and a TD against his original team) both appearing worthy of QB1 status in their nip-and-tuck race to lead a talented young team. “I’m thrilled that both of them played well," said coach Vic Fangio. "I want it to be a hard decision."

Yet it will remain so because neither Lock nor Bridgewater was exploiting veteran Vikings defenders ... though Lock's huge arm was apparent on his 80-yard TD bomb to WR KJ Hamler. Still, he'll have to avoid last season's turnover bugaboo to gain the trust of grizzled Fangio, who will start Bridgewater – he's unlikely to replicate Lock's highlight throws or his head-scratching ones – in Week 2 at Seattle.

New England Patriots (Edge: Cam Newton)

There may not be much of a question here – Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP while in Carolina, is listed atop the depth chart and has the backing of coach Bill Belichick – so far. "Definitely way ahead of where we were at this time last year," Belichick said of Newton on Friday, offering typically faint praise a day after the Patriots beat Washington. "Last night was the first step, but we have a long way to go."

There's also a lot to consider. Newton brings an athletic dimension first-round rookie Mac Jones doesn't and ran for 12 TDs – most since his offensive rookie of the year showing in 2011 – in what was an uneven inaugural campaign in New England, one marred by Newton's early season bout with COVID-19. Thursday, Newton (4-for-7, 49 yards) dumped the ball off, while Jones (13 of 19, 87 yards) pressed it downfield, running an attack more resembling what Patriots fans became accustomed to when Tom Brady was here. Yet, admittedly, any Brady-Jones comparison remains unfair – even if the rookie ultimately compels Belichick to make a switch under center.

Jacksonville Jaguars (Edge: Trevor Lawrence)

This only rates a mention because first-year Jags coach Urban Meyer refuses to anoint Lawrence, the No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft, as the starter. Lawrence's professional debut, which included a strip sack on his first snap (he recovered the ball), hardly gave Meyer reason to make the obvious official, instead bemoaning what he saw. “Just disappointed offensively. I don’t like slow offenses," he said. "I don’t want to be one of those slow, wallowing offenses. We’ll get that fixed.”

But Lawrence, who completed six of nine balls for 71 yards and hardly looked fazed after his adverse opening, will surely be the one patching things up – especially after third-year passer Gardner Minshew II (4-for-8, 47 yards, INT) failed to legitimize this as a contest.

Indianapolis Colts (Edge: Sam Ehlinger)

This could be much ado about nothing amid reports that starter Carson Wentz is ahead of schedule following foot surgery and might even be back by Week 1. However even if Ehlinger, a rookie sixth-rounder, and Jacob Eason – a fourth-rounder in 2020, he hadn't taken a snap in an NFL game (preseason or regular season) before Sunday – are merely vying for QB2 honors, they put on a nice show against the Panthers.

Eason started, completing 15 of 21 passes for 183 yards while flashing the powerful arm that led many to believe he'd be drafted earlier than he was. Ehlinger played the second half, connecting on 10 of 15 attempts for 155 yards, his ball with much less mustard on it than Eason's. But even though Ehlinger threw an ugly interception, he was decisive with his reads, showed far more mobility (30 yards rushing) than Eason offers and displayed nice poise while leading a game-winning field-goal drive in the final minutes. He'll start at Minnesota next weekend, perhaps a golden opportunity to solidify his standing if he plays well with and against NFL starters, though it's noteworthy the Colts didn't give Ehlinger or Eason many front-line players to work with Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Edge: Dwayne Haskins)

Ben Roethlisberger is the unquestioned starter – for 2021, the final year Big Ben, 39, is under contract.

But Haskins, cast off by Washington last season despite being a first-round pick in 2019, suddenly seems to have a bona fide shot to resurrect his career in the Steel City even though the Steelers extended Mason Rudolph's contract through 2022. In his first two outings with Pittsburgh, Haskins exhibited the skills that made him the 15th overall pick two years ago – he led the Steelers to a comeback win at Philadelphia on Thursday night and has completed 68.6% of his August passes to date – and seems to have a decent shot to unseat Rudolph as the primary backup in 2021, if not gain the inside track to replace Roethlisberger in 2022.

“Getting released is tough for anybody. I realized that I have to work harder, perform better. Of course, I take those things in perspective. But having an opportunity to come here," Haskins recently told USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell. "This atmosphere right now, it’s great for me to blossom not only into the player I want to be but the person as well."

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL preseason: Who has edge in QB battles after first games?