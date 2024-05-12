EDGE Myles Cole signs rookie deal with Jaguars

Seventh-round edge rusher Myles Cole has signed his rookie contract with Jacksonville, the Jaguars announced via Instagram.

Cole was one of four members of Jacksonville’s 2024 draft class to sign with the team on Friday after day one of rookie minicamp, alongside fifth-rounders, cornerback Deantre Prince and running back/return specialist Keilan Robinson, and sixth-round kicker Can Little.

Third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones followed their lead and signed his rookie contract on Saturday.

Cole spent four seasons at Louisiana-Monroe, including three as a teammate of tight end Josh Pederson, the son of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson who know plays for Jacksonville, before finishing his college career at Texas Tech.

Over six college seasons, the 6-foot-6, 278-pound Cole tallied 88 tackles with 12.5 for loss, five sacks, one defended pass and 47 quarterback pressures, the latter stat provided by Pro Football Focus.

“Size, length, he’s a developmental guy for sure,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke described Cole after the draft. “Kind of got onto him later in the process just with his measurables, they just stood out. At that stage of the draft you’re looking for traits to develop and he’s certainly got some.”

