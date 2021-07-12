Edge Driver Sees Value in Spieth at The Open

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Golf bettors now have a new array of tools at their fingertips heading into the final major of 2021, The Open Championship.

Postponed in 2020, The Open is golf's oldest major and perhaps the competition closest to the heart of the sport itself. The links-style landscaping of The Open Championship courses make it a distinct shift from the other majors hosted stateside and demands accuracy off the tee with unforgiving rough and unpredictable wind.

Exclusively available to EDGE+ Max subscribers, the same tools that have helped bettors and DFS players in the biggest sports have made their way to golf. Projecting contenders for The Open Championship at Royal St. George's presents several questions, but some can be answered by diving into the plethora of customizable search functions and data queries users now have available as they look to round out their betting cards.

With Betting tools ranging from prop projections to futures odds tracking, to our new customizable Edge Driver, you'll no longer need to worry about betting without the proper research at your disposal. Our brand-new Edge Driver tool takes a look at specific golf performance categories which you can customize and cross-reference in an effort to get a leg up on the rest of the betting public. Here, we take a look at how the Edge Driver can inform us on which golfers have performed well in certain categories that historically yield success on links courses like Royal St. George's.

This year's course boasts 12 par-4s, only one of which is less than 400 yards long, so scoring par or better on these holes could shape up to be critical for those chasing after the Claret Jug.

EdgeDriver The Open

Using the Edge Driver tool, we are able to evaluate who among this week's golfers with prior Open experience are best-suited to conquer Royal St. George's par-4 holes. As the tool illustrates, past winners have generally done well returning to lengthy links holes. Here we can view who has gained the most strokes against the field among all the Open Championship par-4s played since 2015. Jordan Spieth, already having a stellar 2021, appears to be primed to score low and capitalize on the opportunity presented by Royal St. George's 12 par-4 holes. Seeing other fellow past Open champions like Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson and Henrik Stenson here points to how important it will be for golfers to keep their cool on the long par-4s if they want a shot at the Claret Jug on Sunday.

