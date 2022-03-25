In need of an edge, Cowboys may be interested in Ole Miss’ Sam Williams skill set

The shocking news of Randy Gregory’s departure for Denver mean the Cowboys could go edge rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft. Gregory had his share of suspensions but they were due to marijuana and the NFL has relaxed their stance there. However, Dallas takes doesn’t shy away from prospects with blemishes. Last draft they took Micah Parsons ,who had accusations against him in the Penn State hazing ring, and Josh Ball, who had a dating violence charge and transferred schools because of it. The Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to taking chances on players with significant upside, who also has some off-field baggage. Will they take another?

Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams is widely regarded as a great talent, it’s more a matter of if his off-the-field is worth the risk. He was indefinitely suspended from the team in 2020 due to a sexual battery charge. All charges were cleared and he returned to the team that September. So if Williams begins to fall in the draft? Will the Cowboys, do as they have in the past and take a swing on another player with a high upside? Here’s a look at his skillset.

#OleMiss DE Sam Williams' vertical jump was much better at the Rebels' Pro Day. Combine: 32.5 inches

Today: 36 inches Williams on the Cowboys: "They're on me a lot. Mr. Jones said he needs another Micah Parsons. I'd love to be a Cowboy." His son joined him and it was great. pic.twitter.com/AJq06TmzbA — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) March 23, 2022

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 261 pounds

Jersey Number: 7

Tackles (2021): 31 solo tackles, 57 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 15 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass deflection, 1 touchdown

Sam Williams is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.55 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 63 out of 1389 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/mMV4o1GbTU #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/Zu6ZuxGpFS — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Liberty (2021), Alabama (2021), Mississippi State (2021)

Best Game: Liberty (2021)

Worst Game: Alabama (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

First Step: Isn’t the most explosive off the snap, rather wins with establishing leverage and hand placement. Lacks any real suddenness about his game.

Bend: Has flashed the ankle flexion necessary to dip below the offensive tackles arm, maintain his balance and get to the QB.

Motor/Effort/Physicality: Gives questionable effort when the play is away from him. Otherwise, shows good effort off the snap when he has the ability to effect the play.

Lateral Mobility: Didn’t see him play standing up often at all. In face, it might not have been displayed at all. He possesses the natural athleticism to make me believe he is adequate in this area, but it very well could have been schemed this way due to a deficiency.

Athletic Ability: Scored a 9.65 RAS score, so he is athletic. It prominently shows up in his ability to bend the edge. He posted a very good 10 yard split at 1.61 which didn’t always show up on tape. His 40 yard dash of 4.46 was good to be in the 98th percentile for defensive ends.

Performance Evaluation:

Hand Usage: Has 33 1/8 inch arms and uses them well, able to effectively gain leverage. Does a good job at keeping his pad level below the offensive lineman. Uses the rip well when he attempts to bend the corner. Has moments of being erratic with his hand placement. Able to effectively toss aside offensive lineman after being engaged with them

Pass Rush Plan: Lacks a wide range of pass rush moves, his moves are either speed and bend the edge or stem from some sort of initial power off the snap. Would like to see him add the cross chop and a number of other moves. Developed some counters as the year progressed.

Run Defense/Anchor: Doesn’t anchor in the best against the run, can get washed out when he is double teamed. However he can also be very disruptive and in the backfield in a hurry. His ability to gain leverage allows him to be able to two gap despite his arm length.

Play Strength: Has some power in his hands, able to effectively execute a push pull move. Does an adequate job of converting speed to power.

Versatility: Have seen him line up at 4i, 5, wide 9. He has played both sides of the defensive line. Saw him lined up at 3 tech on occasion.

Strengths:

First thing that pops off the tape is his ability to bend the edge. He has great ankle flexion and is able to dip below the offensive tackles arms, maintain his balance and rip through their body. He also gains leverage very effectively. He doesn’t have the longest of arms only measuring in the 34th percentile for all defensive ends, but he knows how to mask that deficiency. He gets up under the offensive lineman’s pads and strikes up, getting them off balance and allowing him to win the rep. He also has very good play strength and heavy hands.

Weaknesses:

He isn’t consistent with his explosiveness of the snap, he doesn’t pressure offensive lineman with speed up the pass protection arch either. He lacks a wide range of pass rush moves, as most of his moves stem from his initial power. Didn’t see him play standing up hardly at all, maybe even ever; this could be scheme related or it is masking a deficiency in his game. Lacks a real anchor against the run, and his arm length could be viewed as a negative by NFL teams, despite his ability to gain leverage.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Every draft prospect presents a certain level of risk as they could always bust and never live up to their full potential. Then there are some that present more risk due to their off-the-field troubles. Williams falls into the second category.

Assuming Williams off-the-field troubles are behind him, he could push for a starting job in Dallas right away. He has heavy hands and has the ability to bend the edge. He lacks an anchor in the run game, which is an area DeMarcus Lawrence thrives in and could potentially help him develop. The Cowboys did sign Dante Fowler in free agency recently and brought back Dorance Armstrong. Williams would be in competition for that right edge defender with Chauncey Golston and Tarell Basham backing up Lawrence.

Prospect Grade:

First Step (15) 11.35 Lateral Mobility (10) 8.25 Bend (10) 9.35 Run Defense/Anchor (10) 7.2 Hand Usage (10) 8.75 Athletic Ability (10) 8.25 Pass Rush Plan (10) 6.5 Strength (10) 8.5 Motor/Effort/Physicality (5) 3 Versatility (10) 8

Final Grade:

79.15, 3rd-round player

