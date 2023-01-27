Who has the edge? Category-by-category comparison of Burrow, Mahomes 'NFL Total Access'
The Carolina Panthers have their new head coach: Frank Reich. Reich, who was fired last season as head coach of the Colts, has been hired as the new head coach of the Panthers. The 61-year-old Reich went 40-33-1 in four and a half seasons as head coach of the Colts. He made the playoffs twice. [more]
Offensive coordinators are getting fired at a historic rate this offseason. Here's who has been fired and the NFL teams looking to fill vacancies.
IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins break down the reaction of Colts fans to the possibility of a Jeff Saturday hiring, the reaction of the front office, Frank Reich’s hiring in Caroli…
The Bengals TE was a new name on the injury report before the showdown with the Chiefs.
As some wonder whether former Saints coach Sean Payton will wait to return to coaching until 2024, he has spoken out in response to a report regarding one of his potential destinations for 2023. Mark Maske of the Washington Post tweeted the following on Thursday: “[T]here was an issue with Payton’s interview with the Broncos. [more]
Quinn had interviewed twice with the Cardinals for their vacant head coaching job.
The 2023 NFL playoffs continue this Sunday, and Conference Championship weekend looks quite similar this year as it did in 2022. Three of the four teams that reached last year’s Super Bowl semis are back again this season – the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. The lone change is the top-seeded
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
The "hip-drop" tackle that left Pollard with a high ankle sprain and fractured fibula wasn't illegal, but the NFL may look at making it so. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Despite a 12-5 regular-season, the Cowboys season ends in major disappointment. Again. Here’s who Jerry Jones should hire as head coach.
Brock Purdy is the 49ers' perfect example of how rookies should approach their first year in the NFL.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want [more]