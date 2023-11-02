Who has the edge in Bedlam? Let's take a look at four matchups between Cowboys, Sooners

OU and OSU are set to face each other in Stillwater at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

It'll be the final Bedlam meeting between the Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) and the Cowboys (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) for the foreseeable future. OU is set to move to the SEC on July 1, 2024.

OU beat writer Justin Martinez and OSU beat writer Jacob Unruh broke down the key matchups for Bedlam:

OSU running back Ollie Gordon II vs. OU linebacker Jaren Kanak

Unruh: Gordon is the most prolific running back in the country right now. He’s rushed for more than 100 yards in five straight games and more than 270 in back-to-back games. The Cowboys are going to feed him the football over and over until the Sooners prove they can stop him.

Martinez: Star linebacker Danny Stutsman (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision. If he doesn't play, it'll be up to Jaren Kanak to help contain Gordon. And while Kanak has made strides after playing the linebacker position for the first time last season, he'll have his hands full against the nation's hottest running back.

Edge: OSU

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel vs. OSU safety Kendal Daniels

Martinez: Gabriel has expanded his game this season. The redshirt senior leads the Big 12 in both passing yards (2,302) and passing touchdowns (19), but he has also established himself as a threat on the ground. Gabriel boasts a career-high eight rushing touchdowns, and that mobility should come in handy on Saturday.

Unruh: Daniels has been reliable in the new rover role the Cowboys deploy in their 3-3-5 defense and he’s a sure tackler. He will have a tough task to keep Gabriel contained, though. The dual-threat ability of Gabriel is different than Daniels has faces all season.

Edge: OU

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) gets by Oklahoma State's Kendal Daniels (5) in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.

OSU receiver Brennan Presley vs. OU safety Billy Bowman

Unruh: Presley’s biggest impact has come in the short game with screens and sweeps, but he remains a down-field threat. He’s also a favorite target for quarterback Alan Bowman. But Presley’s biggest impact could be on special teams. He did have a kick return touchdown against OU in Stillwater two years ago.

Martinez: OU's defense ranks seventh in the nation in takeaways per game (2.3) and is led by Bowman, who's tied for a team-high three interceptions. The junior is also one of OU's best tacklers. He has broken up three passes thanks in part to his heavy hitting, and he'll make it difficult for OSU to get much going downfield.

Edge: OU

OU right tackle Tyler Guyton vs. OSU linebacker Collin Oliver

Martinez: Guyton has done a commendable job this season of replacing Wanya Morris, who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Guyton has appeared in every game, and he's a big reason why OU has only allowed nine sacks all season. That's the third-lowest total in the Big 12.

Unruh: Oliver, an Edmond Santa Fe graduate, remains a dynamic pass rusher, even after making the move to linebacker. Just ask Kansas. Oliver was activated in the second half and wreaked havoc on the Jayhawks to seal the win. He’s fast and powerful, a tough combination for any offensive lineman.

Edge: OSU

—Justin Martinez and Jacob Unruh, Staff writers

