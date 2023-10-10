Edgar Thompson: Where does Florida’s Billy Napier stack up in 2022 coaching class?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida inched closer to the postseason with a decisive homecoming win against Vanderbilt.

The Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC) are two wins from bowl qualification, but no sure-things remain on the schedule.

A visit to South Carolina (2-3, 1-2) offers Florida the opportunity for a rare road win — UF is 1-7 away from the Swamp the past two seasons. The Gamecocks’ woeful defense, ranked last in the SEC (473 yards allowed per game), also provides Billy Napier’s lackluster offense a chance to find its stride.

The Gators follow Saturday’s game with a bye week prior to a five-game stretch beginning with a matchup against top-ranked Georgia, including visits to LSU and Missouri and culminating with a Nov. 25 home date with Florida State.

UF’s 2021 trip to Columbia ended in a 40-17 shellacking and accelerated coach Dan Mullen’s demise. The Gators’ 38-6 win last November might be Florida’s most complete performance under Napier to date.

Questions abound as the Gators enter the season’s second half.

— How does Napier stack up among the 2022 class of head coaches?

Not great, but better than he did prior to last weekend.

Miami’s generational collapse under Mario Cristobal against Georgia Tech eradicated the good vibes in Coral Gables. Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman has lost two of three entering a visit from unbeaten USC — and second-year coach Lincoln Riley.

But schadenfreude is not an reliable indicator of success.

The Vanderbilt win still left Napier 10-9 at UF. His record ranks 13th among 15 Power 5 schools with new head coaches in 2022, leading only Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry (5-12) and Virginia’s Tony Elliott (4-12).

“It’s hard to win,” Napier said Sept. 23 after UF’s 22-7 victory against Charlotte, which received $1.55 million. “We had to grind that one out.”

But the Gators tend to make it tough on themselves, even in a paycheck game.

UF’s minus-4 turnover margin is last in the league; it has committed six special-teams penalties; quarterback Graham Mertz has been sacked 15 times — more than all but four SEC quarterbacks — and Florida has completed an conference-low six passes of 30 yards or longer.

Praised as one of the better hires in the 2022 cycle, Napier has a lot of ground to make up.

— Which Spencer Rattler will show up?

Florida fans fondly remember Des Watson’s stiff arm of South Carolina’s quarterback, who ultimately wrestled the 6-foot-5, 333-pound nose tackle to the ground last season.

The play was one of the few Rattler made during a miserable outing that ended with 145 passing yards and three sacks as his team failed to score an offensive touchdown.

“We gave them a good whipping last year in the Swamp,” veteran defensive back Jaydon Hill recalled Monday. “But totally different year.”

Hill knows Rattler’s capabilities better than most. He was a starting cornerback in the 2020 Cotton Bowl when Rattler threw three touchdowns and ran for another for Oklahoma during the Sooners’ 55-20 rout.

247Sports ranked Rattler No. 1 in in the 2019 class, ahead of Jayden Daniels (LSU), Bo Nix (Oregon) and Mertz. In 2023, Rattler has done his best to carry the Gamecocks’ offense despite a foot injury to top receiver Juice Wells.

Rattler, who averages 282.2 yards, has a 73% completion rate, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

“I’ve always known he was a good quarterback,” said Hill, also a member of the 2019 class. “He’s very electric. He can get things going for his guys, and we’ve just got to do a good job staying disciplined.”

— Will Florida’s young playmakers take off and elevate the offense?

Tight end Arlis Boardingham’s breakout performance and receiver Eugene Wilson’s III rapid evolution provide more weapons on an offense without enough.

Vanderbilt deployed bracket coverage to limit leading receiver Ricky Pearsall. Boardingham and Wilson filled the void, combining for 15 catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

The efforts supplemented a season-high 135 rushing yards by Montrell Johnson Jr.

“It’s definitely going to open up the offense, having more guys out there making plays,” said Pearsall, who scored on a 14-yard end-around. “They see it on film, the other team sees it on film. They’ll have to guard that. Passing the ball will open up the run game, vice versa.

“We all kind of play with each other on that.”

Andy Jean, a true freshman like Wilson, is another young player capable of entering the mix.

Pearsall, 23, looks to mentor them all.

“Just being a pro every single day, whatever it takes, having a set schedule each and every day,” he said. “Don’t get complacent. They have a lot going for them, and I’m excited for them moving forward.”

— How has Hill become a shining STAR?

Hill faced a difficult transition last spring cornerback to the STAR position, where he’d line up in the slot.

But he knew a move inside was best for the Gators and himself. After six games, Hill has excelled for a much-improved defense.

Against Vanderbilt, Hill made a key pass breakup and third-down stop when the game still was close.

“I feel like I can play way a lot better,” he said.

Hill is still learning.

The STAR often requires a player to cover more ground, make more decisions and tackle more in space than at cornerback.

“It’s a lot more you have to deal with just besides covering a wideout,” Hill said.

The 6-foot, 195-pound redshirt junior built his body during the offseason to improve his physicality. Now healthy after a history of knee injuries, Hill has found another gear.

He also had to overcome trepidation and frustration.

But former Gators star Chauncey Gardner-Johnson shared some fine points at a position that has made him NFL millions. Now with the Detroit Lions, Gardner-Johnson has history with Hill.

He helped convince him in 2018 to leave Alabama for UF.

“We talk ball a lot,” Hill said. “He came down in spring, teaching me different things about the position.”