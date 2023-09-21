Edgar Thompson: Can Gators retain laser focus with Charlotte and build off upsetting Tennessee?

Florida’s final tuneup arrives Saturday night in the form of 28-point underdog Charlotte.

The No. 25 Gators (2-1) push to build on their upset of Tennessee and prevent the program’s first Top 25 win in more than a year lead to overconfidence and complacency against an overmatched AAC opponent.

UF will be undermanned against the 49ers (1-2). Starting offensive linemen Damieon George and Micah Mazzccua, along with veteran tight end Dante Zanders, will be suspended for the first half because of their roles in last-game scuffle against the Vols.

FIU transfer Lyndell Hudson, who started 25 games at the Miami-based school, will replace George while promising true freshman Knijeah Harris will step in for Mazzccua. True freshman receiver Eugene Wilson II, who started the past two games, also could sit out because of a bruised collarbone.

But Napier’s squad is deeper, more talented and determined to avoid letdowns the 2022 squad experienced.

“A lot of emphasis was making sure we stay grounded,” sophomore cornerback Devin Moore said Monday. “Last season when we got a bit of success, it kind of blew our heads up a little bit.”

Much appears different, beginning with the impact of newcomers — defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and quarterback Graham Mertz.

How has Armstrong resurrected the defense?

The high-energy, baby-faced 30-year-old has embodied the dramatic shift on D.

The unit’s talent and depth has improved, while a second-year staff has gotten on the same page. Yet, Armstrong’s impact in undeniable, even if Napier declines to single out his callow DC.

Armstrong’s players will.

“He’s like a best friend off the field,” Moore said. “When you got a coach that you can connect to off the field, I would say vibe with, we’re going to play that much harder.”

Armstrong also has developed smarter players, emphasizing walkthroughs rather than sitting around in long meetings.

The Gators have been lined up, avoided mental errors and are tied with Georgia for allowing the fewest plays 20 yards or longer in the SEC a season after ranking ahead of just three teams.

UF ranks 10th nationally in total defense, a spot the Gators held 9 of 11 seasons (2009-19) prior to a three-stretch of historically poor play. The 2020 defense under Todd Grantham yielded more than 50 points in season-ending losses to Alabama and Oklahoma; the 2022 unit allowed a nearly 50% conversion rate on third down with Patrick Toney in charge.

After Toney left for the NFL, Napier lured away Armstrong from his native Alabama and coach Nick Saban, who hired him to coach inside linebackers after two successful seasons as the DC at Southern Miss. Two paychecks later, Armstrong left for Gainesville for more than $1 million a year.

The move has paid off.

Can Mertz keep up his incredibly efficient play?

Mertz arrived in January after three seasons at Wisconsin known as an underachiever prone to inaccuracy and shaky decision-making.

Through three games at Florida, the 22-year-old is on a record-setting pace having completed 75.8% of his throws, 4% ahead of Wayne Peace’s 1982 mark of 70.7%. Mertz finished the first half against Tennessee 17 of 20 passing to help the Gators to a 26-7 lead. UF was 7 of 8 on third down after it entered the game an SEC-worst 6 of 19.

While it’s unfair to expect Mertz to maintain such a success rate, a change of scenery, attitude and offense have been a game-changer for him and the Gators.

The self-described football junkie credits preparation.

Mertz knows where to go with the football and puts it where only his receiver can catch it. His sole interception, at Utah, bounced off Ricky Pearsall’s hands.

“When you stack small wins, it makes a game pretty easy,” he said. “It’s just the process, every single day. It’s long days, but it’s worth it when that’s the result.”

Is Trevor Etienne UF’s best tailback since Fred Taylor?

Etienne’s vision, instincts and acceleration are unique. The 19-year-old is poised for a special season after rushing for 172 yards against against Tennessee, the most at UF since 2014.

The 5-foot-8 3/4, 213-pound Gators’ sophomore put all the pieces together two weeks after a Week 1 struggle at Utah raised questions about Napier’s plans for his most talented offensive player.

Etienne managed just 25 yards on seven carries against the Utes, but received a career-high 23 vs. the Vols. Even though he’ll likely continue to share the workload with fellow Louisianan Montrell Johnson, Etienne is in a class of his own.

Florida has produced many quality tailbacks since 2000, including Dameon Pierce, La’Mical Perine, Kelvin Taylor, Mike Gillislee, Matt Jones, Earnest Graham and Ciatrick Fason, who’s 1,267 yards in 2004 is the most at UF in more than 25 years. If Etienne continues his rapid ascension, you’d have to go back to Fred Taylor in the 1990s for an apt comparison.

What’s up with the kicking game?

Adam Mihalek, the starter in 2022, won the job over Trey Smack, a top recruit in 2022, in fall camp during a heated yet friendly competition.

Mihalek has done everything to lose the job since then, missing two field goals and an extra point. Yet, even though Smack replaced him, and then made an extra point and a field goal, Napier is not ready to promote him full time.

“We’ll go kick ’em as usual this week and create competition, then make a decision going into the game,” he said.

Coaches clearly see something in Mihalek, a redshirt sophomore from Tampa. The key is whether he can recapture his confidence.

Smack, a sophomore who handles kickoffs, has a stronger leg, but is less consistent.

Either way, two scholarship kickers gives the Gators options, something not every team has.