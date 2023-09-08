Edgar DeLuna is making the most of his opportunities for Sonora football early in the year

Sonora football's Edgar DeLuna came into the 2023 season after posting back-to-back seasons with more than 190 tackles playing linebacker for the Broncos defense.

In his sophomore season, he was mainly used on the defensive side of the football, which was also Blake Weston's first year as the new head coach. During DeLuna's junior year, he played defense mainly, but Weston started utilizing DeLuna on offense after a 31-27 loss to Coahoma in Week 2.

During the next week's matchup against Eldorado, DeLuna saw his first consistent work on offense. He touched the ball three times tallying one rush for 42 yards and two receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He finished his junior campaign with 883 yards and six touchdowns rushing while hauling in 29 receptions for 544 yards and eight touchdowns.

"You know, I just wasn't a very good coach last year," Weston joked. "(DeLuna's) really good with the football in his hands...last year, we were playing Eldorado and he touched the ball three times and scored twice. He actually scored three times, but one of them got called back for holding. The next morning, (the coaching staff) got up and said 'Man we gotta get this guy the ball more.'"

It was difficult to find more touches for DeLuna at first. Former Sonora standout running back Hunter O'Bannon took the lion's share of snaps in the backfield, while then-junior quarterback Jaime Buitron was the centerpiece of the offense.

Sonora running back Edgar Deluna is pulled down by Hawley linebacker Keagan Ables during Saturday's Class 2A Div. I semifinal game in San Angelo Nov. 26, 2022. Final score was 57-26, Hawley.

Concho Valley Rewind: Central picks up first win in El Paso, while Sonora stays hot

More opportunities

This year, with O'Bannon leaving the program after graduating, Weston planned to get DeLuna more involved on offense.

What Weston did not plan for, was an injury to Buitron that will sideline him for a majority of the 2023 season.

"When Jaime went down I just knew I had to keep motivating this team," DeLuna said. "... coach talked to me and said 'Get ready to get 20 carries per game, that's just something that you're going to have to do,' and I knew it was coming so I just took the job as well as I could."

While DeLuna's workload is not quite 20 carries a game, after two games he leads the team with 26 carries for 447 yards and eight touchdowns rushing.

Luckily for DeLuna, much of Sonora's talent surrounding him remained from last year's regional final team. Nine starters returned on offense for the Broncos including four of the five offensive linemen.

"Honestly, I have to thank the guys up front," DeLuna said. "I had over 200 yards last week and at least 100 of those yards I was untouched."

Along with the stability on the offensive line, the return of wide receiver Dylan Ford and tight end Owen Jones also helped block for DeLuna in the running game. And with Buitron's absence, junior quarterback Juan Castillo picked up the offense quickly and is "ready to have the training wheels taken off," Weston said.

Despite heavy coverage from Hawley defensive back Eli Daniels, Sonora running back Edgar Deluna successfully completes an end zone reception for a touchdown during Saturday's Class 2A Div. I semifinal game in San Angelo Nov. 26, 2022. Final score was 57-26, Hawley.

Concho Valley sports: What we learned from Week 2 of high school football in the Concho Valley

Family football

Football is a part of DeLuna's family, his two older brothers played for Sonora, but both DeLuna and Weston admitted that Edgar is the best of the three. Growing up being around football at a young age DeLuna gained a unique knowledge for the game early.

"I guess (I have) a different instinct," DeLuna said. "I read (football) a little differently from other people. I had some coaches, great coaches in the past couple of years and they've taught me everything I know. So, I would say I know a little more than other people."

Along with receiving extra knowledge from his brothers, the Sonora coaching staff is filled with former players or members of the community who all know each other, including linebackers coach Arturo Lopez who DeLuna said had a great impact on him as a player this season by helping him train in the offseason.

For LeLuna, though, the plan is to continue playing football after graduating from Sonora. Growing up he watched a lot of Texas Tech, Alabama and Georgia football to help him grow as a player, but Texas Tech was always his favorite.

"I see how all their recruiters work and I like watching them," DeLuna said. "Hopefully (playing football at Texas Tech) is a goal I can achieve one day, but I am just trying to work on myself and try to better myself."

West Texas Power Rankings: Midland rises, while Abilene Wylie tailspins in the Week 3 West Texas Power Rankings

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: High school football: Edgar DeLuna making the most of his opportunity