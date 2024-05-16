Ederson to miss title decider and FA Cup final

Ederson joined Manchester City in 2017 [Getty Images]

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss their Premier League title decider and the FA Cup final because of a fractured eye socket.

The 30-year-old Brazil international was unhappy at being replaced after 69 minutes of Tuesday's 2-0 league win at Tottenham following a collision with Spurs' Cristian Romero.

Leaders City host West Ham on Sunday, knowing victory - or matching Arsenal's result against Everton - will seal a fourth consecutive title.

City meet Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 25 May.

Stefan Ortega, who made some key saves after replacing Ederson against Spurs, is set to deputise for the final two games.

The German, who has played in every round of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup over the past two seasons, was likely to feature at Wembley even if Ederson was available.