Ederson happy with Atalanta, but ‘curious’ amid Liverpool interest

Atalanta midfielder Ederson insists he is ‘very happy’ with the Europa League winners, but the Liverpool target admits he is ‘curious about the Premier League’ too.

The Brazilian has been one of the key figures in Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad as they marched to triumph over Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League Final.

They also reached the Coppa Italia Final against Juventus and secured fourth place in Serie A for Champions League qualification.

“I am very happy at Atalanta. I just won a great title, I am very well-integrated,” Ederson told Spanish newspaper Diario AS.

“My future is something that doesn’t worry me. What worries me right now is doing well here with the Brazilian team, leaving a positive impression because it is my first call-up.

“Making sure everyone knows me here just like everyone knows me in Italy. I am very focused, very happy, trying to make the most of this moment with the national team.”

Ederson of interest to Liverpool

He has been heavily linked with a potential move to Liverpool, who have also got their eyes on his Atalanta teammate Teun Koopmeiners, although the Dutchman would seem to be far closer to Juventus instead.

When asked about his future, Ederson confessed he was open to a possible move to England.

“I don’t know, I’ve thought about it a lot, I like Italy, I’m well adapted, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know.

“I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too. I will continue to grow.”

Ederson did get to play at Anfield when Atalanta emerged 3-0 winners in the Europa League quarter-finals.

He turns 25 next month and is under contract until June 2027, having moved to Bergamo from Salernitana in the summer of 2022 for €22.9m.

The Brazilian contributed seven goals and one assist in 53 competitive games this season.