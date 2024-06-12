Ederson discusses future amid Man Utd, Liverpool & Barcelona transfer links

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has shut down transfer speculation amid links to a number of top European sides.

But the 24-year-old Brazilian, a winner of the Europa League with Atalanta last month, also hasn't ruled out leaving Serie A and shared his 'curiosity' about playing in the Premier League.

Ederson joined Atalanta in 2022 after initially landing in Italy with Salernitana a few months earlier. He has been a key player ever since and was central to the club claiming its first ever European trophy and first of any kind in 61 years, inflicting Bayer Leverkusen's only defeat this season in the Europa League final.

With a playing style similar to that of Casemiro, Ederson has been linked with Manchester United as a possible replacement for the 32-year-old should he leave Old Trafford. But Liverpool are also thought to be looking for an upgrade on Wataru Endo, while there has been other transfer gossip concerning Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

"It always happens when the market opens that all the speculation comes, but not only about my future, but also for many players," he told AS.

"When I received my [Brazil] call, I told my wife and my agents: I'm going to the national team, so you have to deal with what comes and what doesn't come. It's my first call-up, so I have to be one hundred percent with my head there. And then I will think about my future."

Ederson described himself as understandably 'happy' with Atalanta, only prepared to think about what next season may hold for him after the Copa America.

"I am not used to following this whole world of transfers. Rumours are one thing that, as my wife and I often say, will always pass. We are calm, happy, we enjoy the moment," he said.

"If there has to be some kind of change, I trust my agents. I have an agent who has been with me for over 13 years, so the moment he thinks something positive is going to happen, he will tell me and we are in contact about that. We talked a lot about taking advantage of the moment, and right now I'm doing very well at Atalanta. I don't think it's those speculations that should distract me.

"If something comes up about a transfer, the club has to accept it first, and that is the most important thing. I have a good relationship with Atalanta, so the moment they come and tell me that they have some kind of offer, that will be when the talks start. At the moment, I am an Atalanta player and I am still an Atalanta player. When my time with the national team ends, I will also enjoy a short vacation, which is important to rest, and then I will return to Italy.

"I like Italy, I'm well adapted, but I'm curious about the Premier League, so I don't know. I'm still growing, so I don't know if I'll stay in Italy, I think I still have more to prove. If I go somewhere else, then too. I will continue to grow."