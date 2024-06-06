Ederson BID, Nunez HATTRICK, Van Dijk WANTED, Quansah LIFELINE - Liverpool FC news recap

Here’s our Liverpool FC news recap for Thursday, June 6th 2024. There are updates on Ederson, Darwin Nunez, Virgil van Dijk and Euro 2024.

Darwin Nunez hattrick

Darwin Nunez scored a hat-trick as Uruguay defeated Mexico in their final Copa America warm-up match on Wednesday night at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.

The Liverpool striker hit two first-half goals from close range before another tap in after the break.

Wife of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson falsely accused in 'homicide' case due to mistaken identityby Peter Staunton

'Real talent' at Liverpool has just been handed a last-minute Euro 2024 lifelineby Alex Caple

The 24-year-old was replaced just before the 70 minute mark after alerting the bench to the effects of cramp.

It shouldn’t hold him back, however, with Uruguay’s first Copa match slated for Sunday, June 23 against Panama in Miami.

Van Dijk wanted in Saudi

The future of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be discussed next week by major players in the Saudi Pro League with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) scheduled to meet over its list of latest high-profile targets.

The PIF - Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund - took 75 percent control of FOUR SPL clubs last year.

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are the biggest clubs in the region, attracting stars such as Neymar, Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez to the league over the last 12 months.

Trent set for new role

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for a new role that could transform his career going forward. Euro 2024 is going to be one to watch.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started in midfield for England in midweek before moving to his more well-known right-back role. The Liverpool star even got a goal as England won 3-0 against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Questions over the player's best position have persisted for years now, of course, but it appears he might be set for a new one at Euro 2024. That's according to the Mirror, who claim Gareth Southgate is 'leaning heavily' towards starting Alexander-Arnold alongside Declan Rice at the base of his midfield.

Reds bid for Koopmeiners partner

Liverpool have made a €45 million offer for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola.

Ederson, 24, was a standout for La Dea in midfield last season alongside another reported Reds transfer target in the shape of Teun Koopmeiners.

Together they drove the Bergamo side to the Europa League title, decisively defeating Xabi Alonso’s much-vaunted Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Quansah's Euro 2024 lifeline

Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah has just been handed a lifeline to make it into England’s Euro 2024 squad. The defender was expected to miss out.

Harry Maguire has been left out of the England squad through injury. Gareth Southgate will not risk taking the Manchester United defender as he won’t be able to play at least the Group Stage.

And with that, England's centre-back options take a knock. Maguire was expected to partner John Stones at the back and if he can't, Marc Guéhi will presumably pick up that role.

That would still leave England one centre-back short, however, and Southgate would almost certainly need another one to fill the void. It's something hands a lifeline to Jarell Quansah.

Alisson's wife Natalia in horror mix-up

A woman being investigated in Brazil for homicide shares the same name as Alisson Becker's wife, Natalia Becker, leading to false accusations being levelled against the Liverpool goalkeeper's partner.

Natalia Fabiana de Freitas Antonio operates a beauty clinic called Studio Natalia Becker in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and is reported to have handed herself into authorities on Wednesday following the death of a client.

Henrique Silva Chagas, 27, passed away after suffering suspected anaphylactic shock due to an allegeric reaction in the clinic on Monday, according to Globo.

