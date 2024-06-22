Ederson Alvarez opens up on potential switch to Manchester United this summer

Manchester United are expecting a busy summer with INEOS leading the club through their first transfer window since taking charge of the sporting structure at Old Trafford.

After a woeful league campaign culminating Erik ten Hag’s men registering United’s lowest ever Premier League finish, the new owners in no doubt of the size of the task in front of them.

United have been linked with a raft of names to bolster the first-team squad and with the window now officially open, fans can expect some movement in the coming weeks.

One player reportedly on Ten Hag’s wishlist is West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The Hammers star is currently away with Mexico for the Copa America but was quizzed on his future before his nations opening fixture against Jamaica this weekend.

As reported by The Metro, Alvarez was asked directly about the links to United, which he quickly deflected, stating his focus is fully set on international duty.

“I can only tell you that I’m focused on what I have to do. I know that the Copa América is a very important tournament where the eyes of the world are basically here.

“Later there will be time to see what there is or what there isn’t,” he said.

United are keen to bring in a holding midfielder in the summer given Casemiro’s alarming drop of in form last year.

The Brazilian is expected to leave the club before the new season, leaving a gap in the middle of the park that Alvarez would certainly fill.

The 26-year-old has impressed since joining the Premier League and is seen as the ideal profile of player to compliment United’s current midfield crop.

INEOS are keen to get off to a good start in their approach to the market with United having wasted eye-watering sums over the last decade.

No official approach has been made for Alvarez as yet but is certainly a player to keep a close eye on over the coming weeks.





