Eder: ‘Spain vs Italy is always a good challenge, like 2016’

Former Italy striker Eder weighed in on the Azzurri’s upcoming Euro 2024 clash with Spain and reflected on their victory in that Round of 16 tie at the tournament in 2016.

The Azzurri and la Roja are battling it out for the top spot in Group B following their wins in their opening games against Albania and Croatia respectively. Their opponents in the group drew in a thrilling 2-2 encounter on Tuesday, setting things up nicely for tonight’s match.

Back in Euro 2016, Antonio Conte guided Italy to a memorable 2-0 win over Spain in the Round of 16, when Giorgio Chiellini and Graziano Pelle found the back of the net to take the Azzurri to the quarter-finals, where they lost to Germany on penalties.

Eder looks ahead to Spain vs Italy

Speaking to Gianluca Di Marzio, Eder first discussed Italy’s upcoming Group B clash with Spain.

“Spain vs Italy is always a great challenge, nice to play. I watched Italy with Albania. In my opinion, after the initial fear, the guys played an excellent match.

“Spain’s strength, however, lies in knowing how to always impress at any time. They stand very tall and press hard, Italy will have to be good at building up to get out of it.”

He remembered Italy’s win over la Roja back in Euro 2016.

“We had prepared for it very well. Conte had told us that the Spaniards played a lot of one-on-ones, coming at us high. He had asked me and Pellé to play on their centre-backs, Piqué and Sergio Ramos, to bring them out and allow our midfielders to attack the spaces behind the defensive line.

“In my opinion this should be the tactical key for Spalletti’s guys. If you can win duels, you can do damage and have free reign.”

Eder spoke highly about Azzurri coach Luciano Spalletti.

“I had him at Inter and he brings his ideas back to the national team too, both in the way of preparing for matches and in talking about his group to unite them even more. In the end, this is the most important element.”

He remembered the relationships formed in the Italy squad at Euro 2016.

“In 2016 with Conte we had an important collective, beyond the individuals and the qualities. That allowed us to get one step away from the semi-finals.

“On our days off after the matches we always went together to the restaurants near the sea. We were with the families, we talked about the match, they were beautiful moments that created even closer relationships.”

Eder is confident that Italy can go far in this tournament.

“I think that if Italy gets through this group they can get to the end. They have players with functional characteristics.”

He was asked about comparisons with the 2016 squad.

“If Scamacca represents Pellé a bit, I see myself in Chiesa because I played freely on the pitch.”

Finally, Eder discussed who’d be decisive in this Italy squad.

“Jorginho and Barella in midfield can make the difference for Spalletti’s way of playing. But up front the decisive player is Chiesa. He can create the play from nothing, he can win the match on his own by bringing out something different.”