Edelman sends Belichick message after rumored last game with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots left the field in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday after falling 17-3 to the New York Jets in what may have been the end of an era in New England. With earlier reports claiming Belichick's time in New England will soon come to an end after a failed 4-13 season, Sunday's loss may have been the last time Belichick took the field as a Patriot.

Julian Edelman, who spent all 12 years of his career in New England, thrived under Belichick. With 6,822 career yards on 620 receptions and 36 touchdowns, Edelman helped Belichick and the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles, securing a Super Bowl MVP as well.

Edelman took to X to send Belichick a message of appreciation following the end of Sunday's game.

"If that really is the end. It was a hell of a run, coach. #FoxboroForever," Edelman said Sunday on X.

Edelman has remained strong on his positive opinions of Belichick over the last few years, even amid New England's recent struggles. While acknowledging that he views Belichick as the greatest coach of all time, he also understands that at the end of the day, it's a business.

In a previous interview with WCVB, Edelman stated that his only wish for this tough situation is that it's handled correctly. Belichick brought six Super Bowl titles to New England, becoming the second-most winningest head coach of all-time, only behind Don Shula.

Patriots' special teamer Matthew Slater is also believed to have played his last game in New England on Sunday.

With Sunday's loss, the Patriots are now expected to land the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The rest of the games around the league on Sunday will ultimately determine the final landing spot.