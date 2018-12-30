Edelman says he's appealing fines: 'I guess the game's changing a little' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FOXBORO -- Julian Edelman had himself a pretty pricey day against the Bills last week. He was fined for three separate unnecessary roughness plays, costing him $63,504 total.

Edelman was penalized only once in the game, for making a block after signaling for a fair catch. The other two hits were not flagged. Those two fines are under appeal, Edelman told reporters Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Honestly, that's under appeal so we'll see how that goes," he said. "I don't know. I guess the game's changing a little. The fair-catch one I obviously brain-farted. Again. Against the same team. But the other two, you just gotta learn from what they want and you gotta adapt.

"You gotta learn and adapt. That's what I'm gonna try to do to the best of my ability and go from there."

PATRIOTS 38, JETS 3

Edelman had a chance to make up some of the money he lost on Sunday in New England's 38-3 win over the Jets. He had a $500,000 incentive for 70 receptions and seven touchdowns this season, according to ESPN. He surpassed his receptions total (74) but could only get into the end zone once in the fourth quarter, putting him one score shy of his hefty bonus.

Edelman finished the season with 850 receiving yards. It's the fourth time he's surpassed 800 yards in his career.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE