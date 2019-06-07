Edelman hilariously photoshops Brady into iconic six-ring Michael Jordan picture originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

With the New England Patriots' most recent Super Bowl title, Tom Brady was able to capture his sixth ring and received it at owner Robert Kraft's house on Thursday night. That's the most all-time for any NFL player and it also matches one of the greatest players of all-time from the NBA, Michael Jordan.

During his 15-year NBA career, Jordan was able to win six rings as part of two three-peat Chicago Bulls teams. He also was a part of many iconic photos showcasing him and his rings, including one that showed all six of them on his fingers and held up to his face.

On Friday afternoon, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman decided to have a little fun with that picture and parodied it with a photoshop of Brady and his six rings. Here's a look at what he did via his Twitter account.

Hey @tombrady can we get a real photographer out to make this happen? pic.twitter.com/eyhnurlfQN — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 7, 2019

In all honesty, it would be really cool if Brady paid homage to this picture and made his own version of it. In fact, it may break the Internet if he did.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that will happen. Brady tweeted back at Edelman not long after the photoshops were revealed and jokingly bemoaned the amount of work it would take to get the rings for the photo.

Jules I JUST put them away, do you have any idea how long that vault combo takes? https://t.co/P4eMLZvGpS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 7, 2019

Perhaps Edelman will be able to convince him to change his mind.

