Edelman apologizes for PED penalty: 'I don't know what happened'

Julian Edelman says he's unsure how he tested positive for PEDs and is appealing the penalty, but issues an apology to 'the Kraft family, my coaches, teammates and fans.'

Julian Edelman had remained quiet for about 24 hours, but he released a statement via his Instagram story on Friday addressing the four-game suspension he was issued for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Edelman is appealing the suspension and is awaiting word on the results of that appeal.

"I am very sorry -- I don't know what happened," Edelman's statement began. "I've taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened. I apologize to the Kraft family, my coaches, teammates and fans. As this matter is being appealed, I can't say anymore but no matter what, I will be ready to play and pursue another championship with out team and for Patriots fans around the world."

Julian Edelman statement via his Instagram story. "I am very sorry - I don't know what happened." pic.twitter.com/Hc34fCuFbc — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 8, 2018

Sources told Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran on Thursday that Edelman's failed test was not a result of anything he was told to use by TB12 Sports Therapy body coach Alex Guerrero.

A source told Curran that any blowback directed toward the TB12 method as a result of Edelman's suspension "would be so irresponsible."

Guerrero released a statement of his own on Thursday night.

"I've known Julian since his rookie year and he is a phenomenal athlete who takes his training seriously - it's disappointing to hear today's news," the statement read. "Elite athletes sometimes work with multiple coaches and health professionals as part of their off-season training.



"Here at our facility, we take a natural, holistic, appropriate and, above all, legal approach to training and recovery for all of our clients. And anyone who would suggest otherwise is irresponsible, and just plain wrong."





Story Continues

It's rare for players to win their appeals of PED-related suspensions, but it has happened. In 2012, Seahawks corner Richard Sherman won his appeal of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's PED policy after arguing that there were errors in the chain of custody of his urine specimen.

If Edelman's suspension is upheld, however, then there are significant questions the Patriots will have to answer -- both offensively and on special teams.

Edelman, 32, missed the entirety of the 2017 regular season after tearing his ACL during a preseason game at Detroit.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE