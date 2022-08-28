Eddy Pineiro to visit Panthers

Zane Gonzalez‘s groin injury is going to keep him from kicking for the Panthers and the team has started the process of finding someone else to fill that role.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Eddy Pineiro is set to visit with the team. Pineiro was cut by the Jets this week after competing with Greg Zuerlein over the course of training camp and the preseason.

Pineiro kicked for the Bears during the 2019 season and Chicago’s special teams coach that year was Chris Tabor. Tabor now fills the same role for the Panthers and that may make it likelier that Pineiro winds up signing in Carolina.

Pineiro was 8-of-8 on field goals and 9-of-10 on extra points with the Jets last season.

