Who would've guessed that the star of the Chicago Bears after two weeks of the 2019 NFL season would be the kicker?

It's almost as if the Bears can't escape the one position that usually gets the least attention unless, of course, they miss a game-winner in a playoff game.

Ever since Cody Parkey's double-doink disaster in last year's wild-card loss to the Eagles, Chicago has fielded questions about who his replacement would be for 2019. It took a lot longer than expected to get the answer, but Eddy Pineiro won the Bears' much-publicized kicker competition and now, after Week 2's win over the Broncos, has become a folk hero in Chicago.

His 53-yard game-winner has thrust him into quasi-superstardom. Even Deion Sanders wants to talk to him. Check it out:

Eddy Pineiro tells Deion Sanders he was 'fully confident' he'd connect on game-winner vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago