Eddy Pineiro is the NFC special teams player of the week

There hasn't been much for the Panthers to smile about this season, but they were able to crack a few of them last Sunday.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro hit a 23-yard field goal as time expired at a rainy Bank of America Stadium to secure a 9-7 win over the Falcons. It was the second win of the season for Carolina and Pineiro has hit kicks at the buzzer to account for the winning points both times.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Pineiro is the NFC special teams player of the week. It is the second time he has won the prize with the Panthers and he also won it once while with the Bears.

Pineiro also hit two other field goals against Atlanta and he is now 24-of-28 on field goals and 16-of-17 on extra points over the course of the entire season.