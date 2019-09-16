Eddy Pineiro: That was an emotional kick

The final minutes of Sunday’s game between the Bears and Broncos were filled with wild swings back and forth and it all wound up with Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro on the field to try a 53-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

If Pineiro hit the kick, the Bears would win. If he missed, they’d be 0-2 and the football world would be talking about how the Bears keep missing last-second field goal attempts. That’s what brought Pineiro to Chicago as the team traded for him this offseason to be one of the candidates to replace Cody Parkey after his miss in the playoffs last season.

It wound up being a long process with several other kickers coming through Chicago before they settled on Pineiro, who made the Bears look good by knocking the field goal through the uprights for a 16-14 road win.

“It felt different. This was an emotional kick,” Pineiro said, via ESPN.com. “With everything I’ve been through. The whole kicking situation. The Augusta silence. The media, everybody piling on.”

Pineiro hit two other field goals on Sunday and is now 4-of-4 on the season.