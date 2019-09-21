Eddy Piñeiro, Bears kicking game officially questionable for Week 3

Blake Schuster
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports

Just when Chicago Bears fans thought their kicking woes were behind them, Week 2 hero Eddy Piñeiro became a late addition to the injury report with a right knee injury ahead of Monday night’s primetime matchup with Washington.

Piñeiro narrowly won Chicago’s kicker job out of training camp and further solidified his status with a game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired in Denver last Sunday. His performance earned him the title of NFC special teams player of the week and made him an overnight celebrity to Bears fans everywhere.

Now that Chicago has decided it can rely on him, the team may be forced to hold its breath again.

Head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that Piñeiro hurt his knee in the weight room on Friday and called the injury “minor.”

After the infamous double-doink and the exhaustive search to find a replacement for Cody Parkey — to say nothing of the Bears’ offense averaging just 9.5 points per game through two weeks — any amount of concern is understandable.

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) reacts after he makes a 53-yard field goal to beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colo. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) reacts after he makes a 53-yard field goal to beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colo. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

