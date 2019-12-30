Eddy Piñeiro secured his job status for 2020, even if he'll be the last one to admit it

You know Lori Lightfoot must have some political power when she can fix the Bears' kicking game with one public statement. It's been six weeks since Chicago's mayor went in front of TV cameras and challenged Eddy Piñeiro to "find [his] leg" again after an 0-2 performance against the Rams, and the Bears' kicker hasn't missed since.

"I honestly want the season to keep going," the kicker said after hitting his second game-winner of the season. "It's sad the season is over at this point in time. I'm just happy that I ended on a good note. It's now time to get ready for next year where I'll need to compete in order to get my job back."

He was staunchly uninterested in postgame job speculation, even though his 4-4 performance was the latest example of why there probably won't be much this offseason. He scored 13 of the Bears' 21 points – it's not like they can really afford to start over, and after last offseason, why would they want to?

"For us, you all know, that was a huge, huge, big void that we had going into this year," Matt Nagy said. "I feel pretty good that that void is filled … So I feel like that's a positive from this year."

Piñeiro finished the season kicking at an 82% rate, which falls in the middle of the pack (19th). He went 27-29 on extra points, which puts him a bit lower (25th). Still, the Bears' have consistently applauded the kicker's ability to respond to adversity, and finishing the season perfectly after his worst performance of the year is a testament to the 24-year old's resolve.

"The slumps, again, are natural," Nagy added. "I think making sure that we don't panic when you go through that slump is the most important part."

Piñeiro said that what helped him rebound the most this season was changing – read: improving – his technique. He admitted that he came into the season "kicking like a soccer player," and that the way he was coming around on the ball wasn't making for clean kicks. And while many point to the Rams game as his season's low point, it was actually missing what would have been the game-winner against the other Los Angeles team that Pinerio felt was his season's turning point.

"I think the biggest thing is handling adversity," he said. "This one was big for me, especially after I lost the game against the Chargers. This was a big moment for me.

"It was an amazing feeling. I've been getting good snaps and holds all year long. Also, the guys have done a great job blocking for me. All the credit goes to them."

