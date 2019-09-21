Eddy Piñeiro questionable for Monday night

His skills are no longer questionable, but his knee currently is.

Bears kicker Eddy Piñeiro popped up on the final injury report in advance of Monday night’s game with a knee injury. He was limited in practice.

The Bears may need to make a roster move on Monday, if Piñeiro can’t go.

Piñeiro nailed a game-winning 53-yard field goal last Sunday in Denver, quieting considerably the double-doink noise from the playoff loss to the Eagles.

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols is out with a hand injury. Also questionable are offensive linemen Kyle Long (hip), tight end Trey Burton (groin), and defensive back Eddie Jackson (shoulder/knee). Long was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, but he did not practice on Saturday.