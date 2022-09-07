Eddy Piñeiro has left hip tightness, but says it’s “nothing serious”

The Panthers can’t keep a kicker healthy. They used three last season and most recently lost Zane Gonzalez to a season-ending groin injury in a preseason game last month at Buffalo that forced punter Johnny Hekker to kick.

Carolina signed Eddy Piñeiro to replace Gonzalez, but Piñeiro popped up on the practice report with a left hip injury. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Piñeiro deemed himself “fine” and ready to play in the season opener against the Browns.

“Good. I feel good,” Piñeiro said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “No, it feels fine. Just a little tightness. Nothing serious.

“Practiced today, kicked all my kicks, kicked really good, just getting used to the snapper and the holder. It’s been great out there.”

The NFL’s personnel wire shows the Panthers worked out kicker Taylor Bertolet on Wednesday, but coach Matt Rhule didn’t indicate a high level of concern about Piñeiro’s injury.

Tight end Giovanni Ricci (hip) was the only other player on the injury report. He was limited.

